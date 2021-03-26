Stat Survey: Brooklyn Nets Strong Down the Stretch

Each week, we’ll take a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets in our weekly Stat Survey.

The Brooklyn Nets are second in the NBA in points per game (119.4), and first in offensive rating (117.3), while playing the NBA’s 10th-fastest pace (100.50).

Brooklyn is first in field goal percentage (49.5) and effective field goal percentage (57.8), third in 3-point percentage (39.3), sixth in 3-pointers made per game (14.4) and ninth in 3-pointers attempted per game (36.7).

The Nets are fifth in free throws made per game (18.1), eighth in free throw percentage (79.5), and eighth in free throws attempted per game (22.7).

Brooklyn is seventh in assists per game (26.5) and 10th in blocks per game (5.2).

The Nets are second in the league in clutch games played (26), first in clutch wins (19), and third in winning percentage in clutch games (.731). A clutch game is defined as being within five points in the final five minutes.

Brooklyn is ninth in fast break points (14.4) and eighth points in the paint (49.3).

The Nets lead the NBA in isolation possessions per game (11.7), isolation points per game (12.6), and points per isolation possession (1.08).

James Harden leads the league with 11.2 assists per game and 38.0 minutes per game. He is third in assist percentage (43.2). Harden is eighth in free throws made per game (6.4) and ninth in free throws attempted per game (7.4) while shooting 86.5 percent. Harden is sixth in the league with 29 double-doubles and is third with 11 triple-doubles. Harden is one triple-double shy of Jason Kidd’s single-season franchise record of 12. He is eighth all-time with 57 career triple-doubles, two behind Larry Bird. After matching his career high with 17 assists on Tuesday while scoring 25 points against Portland, Harden has 18 20-point, points/assists double-doubles this season in 30 games as a Net, fourth in franchise history for a single season, behind Kenny Anderson (21, 1993-94), Stephon Marbury (19, 1999-00), and Micheal Ray Richardson (18, 1984-85).

Kyrie Irving leads the NBA in offensive rating (121.0) and is eighth in points per game (28.1) while scoring at a career-high rate. Irving is averaging 35.0 points per game while shooting 56.8 percent over his last three games, including a season-high 43 points against Orlando.

Joe Harris is third in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 48.5 percent for the season. Harris is also fifth in total 3-point field goals made (148) and fifth in offensive rating (119.1). He ranks fourth in effective field goal percentage (68.2) and seventh in true shooting percentage (68.6).

DeAndre Jordan is first in both effective field goal percentage (77.6) and true shooting percentage (74.7).