Stat Survey: Brooklyn Nets Close First Half with NBA's Top Offense

Each week, we’ll take a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets in our weekly Stat Survey.

At the close of the first half of the season going into the All-Star break, the Brooklyn Nets lead in the NBA in points per game (121.1), and offensive rating (118.2), while playing the NBA’s eighth-fastest pace (100.93).

Brooklyn is first in field goal percentage (50.0) and effective field goal percentage (58.8), second in 3-point percentage (40.7), third in 3-pointers made per game (15.3) and seventh in 3-pointers attempted per game (37.7). Brooklyn scores 38.0 percent of its points on 3-pointers, the fourth-highest rate in the NBA.

The Nets are seventh in free throws made per game (18.0), sixth in free throw percentage (80.3), and 10th in free throws attempted per game (22.6).

Brooklyn is second in assists per game (27.2) and seventh in blocks per game (5.2).

The Nets are fifth in the league in clutch games played (20) and second in clutch wins (13). A clutch game is defined as being within five points in the final five minutes.

Brooklyn is ninth in fast break points (14.3) and 10th in points in the paint (47.9).

Kyrie Irving leads the NBA in offensive rating (122.0) and is ninth in points per game (27.2) while scoring at a career-high rate.

Joe Harris is second in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 50.6 percent for the season. Harris is also fourth in total 3-point field goals made (126) and fourth in offensive rating (119.9). He ranks third in effective field goal percentage (69.6) and sixth in true shooting percentage (70.0).

James Harden leads the league with 11.1 assists per game and 37.8 minutes per game. Harden is 10th in free throws made per game (5.9) and free throws attempted per game (6.9) while shooting 85.9 percent. He is tied for second in the league with 24 double-doubles and is third with eight triple-doubles.

DeAndre Jordan is first in both effective field goal percentage (76.2) and true shooting percentage (73.7).