Each week, we’ll take a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets in our weekly Stat Survey.

Kyrie Irving leads the NBA in offensive rating (121.8), and is eighth in points per game (27.4) while scoring at a career-high rate. Irving is ninth in free throw percentage (89.9).

Joe Harris is first in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 50.9 percent for the season. Harris is also tied for fourth in total 3-point field goals made (116) and fourth in offensive rating (119.6). He ranks third in effective field goal percentage (69.9) and fifth in true shooting percentage (70.2).

James Harden leads the league with 11.1 assists per game. Harden is 10th in free throws made per game (6.0) and free throws attempted per game (6.9) while shooting 86.6 percent. He is tied for third in the league with 22 double-doubles.

DeAndre Jordan is first in both effective field goal percentage (77.9) and true shooting percentage (74.8).

The Brooklyn Nets lead in the NBA in points per game (121.2), and offensive rating (118.2), while playing the NBA’s seventh-fastest pace (101.42).

Brooklyn is first in field goal percentage (50.2) and effective field goal percentage (58.9), second in 3-point percentage (40.7), fourth in 3-pointers made per game (15.3) and eight in 3-pointers attempted per game (37.5).

The Nets are fourth in free throws made per game (18.3), sixth in free throw percentage (80.9), and eighth in free throws attempted per game (22.6).

Brooklyn is third in assists per game (27.0) and eighth in blocks per game (5.4).

The Nets are second in the league in clutch games played (19) and clutch wins (12). A clutch game is defined as being within five points in the final five minutes.

Brooklyn is seventh in fast break points (14.5).