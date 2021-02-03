Stat Survey: Kevin Durant No. 2 in Scoring

Each week, we’ll take a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets in our weekly Stat Survey.

Kevin Durant is second in the NBA in points per game (30.8), fourth in offensive rating (119.7), and 10th in usage (30.4). Durant is also fourth in total free throws made (122) and seventh in total free throws attempted (139) while shooting 87.9 percent from the line.

DeAndre Jordan is first in both effective field goal percentage (81.3) and true shooting percentage (69.2), while Jeff Green is fifth in true shooting percentage (69.2) and sixth in effective field goal percentage (66.7).

Joe Harris is right behind Green, ranking seventh in effective field goal percentage (66.5). Harris is also sixth in 3-point field goal percentage (48.7), fourth in total 3-point field goals made (77) and first in catch-and-shoot 3-point percentage (54.0) among players with at least five attempts per game.

James Harden leads the league with 11.2 assists per game and Kyrie Irving is third in the NBA in free throw percentage (94.8). Harden leads the NBA with 6.6 isolation possessions per game as a Net. Among players with at least three isolation possessions per game, Irving is first in points per possession (1.36), Durant is second (1.29), and Harden is third (1.24).

The Brooklyn Nets are first in the league in points per game (122.3) and second in offensive rating (117.1), while playing the NBA’s fourth-fastest pace (104.7).

Brooklyn is first in field goal percentage (50.1) and effective field goal percentage (58.4), and second in both 3-point percentage (40.1) and total 3-pointers made (338).

The Nets are fifth in free throws made per game (19.1) and free throw percentage (81.9), and eighth in free throws attempted per game (23.3).

Brooklyn is third in blocks per game (6.0), fourth in assists per game (27.0), and ninth in rebounds per game (45.4).

The Nets have played the most clutch games in the league (15) and have the most clutch wins (9). A clutch game is defined as being within five points in the final five minutes.

Brooklyn is eighth in the league in points in the paint (48.8) and ninth in fast break points (14.6).