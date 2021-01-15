Nets Magazine: Kevin Durant First Impressions and a Big Deal for James Harden

Nets Magazine returns on YES Network this Saturday, January 16, with its second episode of the 2020-21 season.

Check in with the Nets broadcast crew for their first impressions of Kevin Durant’s opening weeks as a Net. The nine-time All-NBA star is averaging 29.4 points through his first nine games for Brooklyn, and on Tuesday night moved up to 28th on the all-time NBA scoring list when he passed Elgin Baylor, Dwyane Wade, and Adrian Dantley during the win over Denver.

They’ll also weigh in on Brooklyn’s blockbuster move to acquire James Harden, the NBA’s leading scorer in each of the last three seasons and, like his former Oklahoma City teammate Durant, an MVP winner. The pair has two of the top 10 scoring averages in NBA history and with Kyrie Irving as well, they give Brooklyn a superstar trio. What does this mean for Brooklyn going forward as the Nets reorient themselves around this new core?

Nets reporter Michael Grady will also have a one-on-one conversation with Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash.

The latest episode of Nets Magazine premieres Saturday night on YES Network at 9 p.m. following Brooklyn’s game against Orlando and the Nets Postgame report.