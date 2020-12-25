Kyrie Irving Likes the View at Start of Season

The first week of the 2020-21 NBA season features the Brooklyn Nets in a spotlight role, from Tuesday night’s place in the season-opening doubleheader to the team’s return to the Christmas Day schedule for the first time since 2013.

The start of it all was sweet indeed, a 125-99 cruise past the Golden State Warriors at Barclays Center. After the Nets opened with a date against Kevin Durant’s former team, it is Kyrie Irving’s turn with Friday’s trip to Boston to face the Celtics.

While injuries kept Irving out of Brooklyn’s two games in Boston last season, last week the Nets visited the Celtics for a preseason game that carried reunion vibes, with Irving embracing several of his former teammates. Irving moved on from Boston for Brooklyn in the summer of 2019, embracing the opportunity to play for the franchise he cheered for while growing up in New Jersey.

Season one brought challenges, from a training camp facial fracture to a shoulder injury that interrupted and then ended Irving’s season. Mixed in were nights of brilliance: a 50-point debut, a 54-point night in which Irving turned in a historically great shooting performance. He averaged 27.4 points per game, a career-high rate, over his 20 games.

@KyrieIrving with a holiday greeting as we head out on our first road trip of the year! pic.twitter.com/FEVYgjaUom — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 24, 2020

But 2019-20 was always going to have that vibe of something missing, of being incomplete, as the Nets waited out the return of Kevin Durant. And the road to the 2020-21 season came with real-world complications, a global pandemic that brought us here, to a Christmas week opening week for the NBA.

There are still no fans in the stands, and players will be navigating coronavirus protocols for the foreseeable future. But in the confines bordered by basketball, on the real estate of the court and the locker room, Irving has the landscape he sought 18 months ago: a partnership with Durant and a deep, talented and committed group to play with.

“I think it’s just the right time, right situation, right environment. To explain that, as a young player, you think that scoring a bunch of points, doing a bunch of things, getting a bunch of accolades are great,” said Irving. “I definitely was going after those things, and now, I really don’t care for any of those individual accolades or goals. It doesn’t bother me. I know I’m validated culturally. That’s all that matters. I don’t need All-NBA, I don’t need the MVP. I just want the championship with a great team that I can look back in history and say, ‘We did it our way, and we had fun doing it.’ I’m in year 10. All I want to do is enjoy every single day playing basketball and coming in to work. Other than that, I’m living my life with my family, and that’s the most important thing to me.”

This was Irving’s description of what it meant to move on from what he described as “hero basketball,” something he felt he got himself caught up in periods earlier in his career. He’s looking to be defined by team success, by what the group accomplishes.

"We're a great . We want to be identified as the Brooklyn Nets ."



@KyrieIrving pic.twitter.com/ghDYHXksr3 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 23, 2020

Irving and Durant will play an outsize role in that; that’s just the reality of it. Against Golden State, they combined for 27 of the 40 first-quarter points that put Brooklyn in control of the game from the start. Irving finished with 26 points, four rebounds, and four assists, shooting 10-of-16 overall and 4-of-7 from 3-point range.

He just doesn’t need the experience to be defined that way.

“We want to be the best team, we don’t want to be a great collection of just me and KD and you know other guys that we have,” said Irving. “No, we want to be a great team. The Brooklyn Nets team. I’m not the leading voice in the locker room. I’m not the leader here. I’m not this one guy that’s depended upon to get us over the hump. Nah. We have other great players that are developing, that are already established, and we just need to continue to give knowledge when needed to these players that are thirsty for it. These guys here want to win just as bad as us, so we have that winning mentality and attitude. It’s easy for me to fall in line and follow direction. We just keep it real simple around here. It’s basketball. We’ve been doing this for a long time, and now we’re at the top of the top and it’s our chance to show why we are that way.”

@KyrieIrving led all scorers in the opener



Play it back. pic.twitter.com/CLvQMjnlsM — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 23, 2020

Despite that, Irving is in his 10th NBA season with three NBA Finals trips and a title on his resume, along with two All-NBA selections. There’s experience there worth sharing. While Nets head coach Steve Nash described Durant as a quieter, lead-by-example type, he said Irving is more likely to be an active mentor. It’s something Caris LeVert welcomes.

“Super helpful. Super, super, super helpful,” said LeVert. “He’s one of those guys that is calling me after a good game, calling me after a bad game, talking after every practice, talking on the plane. Constant communication, and that’s something that I thank him for that every day. But he’s on me each and every day. So, like I said, and it’s always truthful, it’s always real, it’s always — not necessarily what I want to hear, but it’s the right thing to say. I definitely cherish that, for sure.”