Brooklyn Nets Training Camp: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Countdown Almost Over

It’s kind of like the longest Christmas Eve ever. It was back in July of 2019 that Nets fans found out that Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and DeAndre Jordan were Brooklyn bound. But they were going to have to wait a while to see them on the court together, and then the outbreak of a global pandemic scrambled everything about life as we know it, pushing that timeline out further.

Well, the wait is about to end, perhaps on Sunday when the Brooklyn Nets take the court for their first preseason game of the 2020-21 season, facing the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center.

“I'm super-excited for those guys to get back on the floor,” said Jordan of Irving and Durant. “But I know that they're dying to get back on the court, man. They are competitors. Those guys are super-skilled, great, smart guys when it comes to schemes and seeing plays develop on both ends of the floor and those guys are our leaders to an extent and we want to be able to follow what they're doing and back them up throughout this season.”

This will be Durant’s first sample of live NBA action since he suffered an Achilles’ injury during the NBA Finals on June 10, 2019.

“I don’t know, I guess it’s from a minutes standpoint, seeing how long I can play now,” said Durant after practice on Wednesday, looking ahead to Sunday’s game. “And I’m talking with the training staff and the coaching staff to see what my load will be for this first preseason game. But as far as schemes and how I fit on the offense and defense, I think coach is going to use me in a variety of ways, especially as a small-ball five and four sometimes and bringing the ball up too, so I’ve just got to be ready for anything. But as far as minutes are concerned, I’m just looking forward to seeing how my body responds and how we respond as a team my first game.”

“Kevin’s done everything you could have ever asked to put himself in this position,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “He is truly a gift for all of us with not only his talent, but his love for the game and the joy he brings in the building every day. Perhaps we have to protect him from himself in a way because he brings so much joy and passion to the sport. He’s so eager and hungry after such a long layoff in his prime. But he’s done all the hard work and he’s put himself in this position and now we have to make sure it’s a sustainable adaptation and he’s able to stay the course and play the long game.”

While Durant missed the entirety of the 2019-20 season, Irving was limited to 20 games by a shoulder injury. Initially sidelined in November after 11 games, he returned in January before injuring his knee on Feb. 1 and eventually opting for shoulder surgery.

While brief, the show was spectacular. Irving put up a pair of 50-point games in his inaugural Nets season, and scored at a career-high rate of 27.4 points per game.

During the extended offseason, Durant and Irving’s workout regimen drew teammates to their pick-up games in California, and the team has been back at work in Brooklyn for two weeks now.

So while everybody else is waiting to see how the pair looks not just in their debut, but as the season goes on, reviews are in for those who have seen them up close.

“I think they looked like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving,” said Jordan. “I think they looked exactly like themselves. There’s no favoring or tiptoeing around things. Those guys are both going really hard, and it’s good to see. It’s good to see Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back on the court. I will say that.”

As a two-way player last season, guard Chris Chiozza was a regular part of the extra work segments of practice that Durant would be a part of as he continued to work his way back.

“Now you can tell he’s not afraid of creating contact and getting to whatever move he wants,” said Chiozza. “Extra work crew, he was still coming back and we weren’t sure how healthy he was and was trying to figure out the contact and how physical to be with him. Now you can tell he’s back. He’s creating the contact now. He’s doing what he wants to do. He’s looking like himself.”

“I think that Kevin is right back where he was, and I think everybody will see that,” said Caris LeVert. “And I’m excited for him, I’m excited for everybody to get him back because the game honestly wasn’t the same without him. So I know he’s super excited to get back to playing, and then Ky as well. I think both of them you see a level of focus, and both of them are super locked in, ready to go. I trained with Ky closely the past couple of months and like I said, he’s just been super locked in. His body looks great as well. His movements look great. He looks extremely healthy, so I can’t wait to get out there with those guys.”

So, the consensus among their teammates is that Durant and Irving look great, and more significantly, simply look like Durant and Irving. The other piece everybody is waiting to see, is what they look like together, and what that means for the Nets.

“They are two of the best offensive players that have been in this game since they’ve been in the league, and that hasn’t changed. The way they looked today was sharp,” said Joe Harris after the team’s initial group practice on Sunday. “Like I said, the (most important) part of this offseason was for them to get healthy, and they definitely are. They look great, and they put so much pressure on the defense because of how talented they are and how they are able to exploit their individual matchups. But they’re also smart, heady players. They make the right decisions, they make the right plays, and that’s good for guys like myself.”

"The way they play off each other is a gift,” said Nash. “Both incredibly skilled, talented, both can score, playmake and also intelligent. They will be a great partnership out there and they'll be a great partnership for other guys on the team because of … how diverse their skillsets are and how many things they can do with the ball and how they make people around them better. And we're fortunate to have two players of that caliber.”