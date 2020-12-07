Brooklyn Nets Training Camp Notebook: Looking at Depth on Day 2

As the Brooklyn Nets incorporate Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back into things, the infusion of All-NBA talent elevates the team’s front-line options, but also extends the length of the rotation, one that is flush with scorers beyond the leaders. Caris LeVert averaged 24.3 points over the final 22 games last season, Joe Harris is one of the league’s top 3-point shooters, and DeAndre Jordan has an All-NBA resume as well.

The possibility exists of the Nets rolling out a full second unit, if it includes Spencer Dinwiddie, Landry Shamet, Bruce Brown, Taurean Prince, and Jarrett Allen, of players who started regularly last season. Keep going past there, and there’s newly-acquired veteran forward Jeff Green, swingman Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Tyler Johnson, both of whom played significant roles on the NBA Campus in Orlando with the Nets, forward Rodions Kurucs, who started in the playoffs in 2019, and promising second-year big Nic Claxton.

Nash said it’s too early to figure how deep Brooklyn’s rotations will go, but that they could be fluid along the way, and that’s all a strength in itself. He said last week that it was unlikely Durant and Irving would play all 72 games, for example.

“I think you're leading to something that's really important this year which is versatility, flexibility, depth,” said Nash. “We could find ourselves in a lot of different scenarios so it's going to be important that we have a lot of guys available to play. We would love it if our guys have a familiarity. I'm not sure how much of that you can gain from a training camp, hopefully enough that it's good, but I think you're thinking along the right lines. We never know what's going to happen with the virus or health or whatever it may be so having as many able bodies is super important.”

After Sunday’s first full practice session, Harris called it “probably the highest-level instrasquad scrimmaging I’ve ever been a part of.” Going into his fifth season in Brooklyn, Harris is the longest-tenured Net, along with LeVert, who echoed that take.

“I agree. It was very high level,” said LeVert. “Today was very high level as well. I think we kind of expect that from ourselves though. We have high-level guys on our team. We put in a lot of work. We work extremely hard every day so I think going forward, we push ourselves every day to get to that level. So, you know it’s good to do it one or two times, but I think consistency is what we’re all after.”

The challenge, with a compressed preseason schedule before the Dec. 22 season-opener against the Golden State Warriors, is sorting those rotations out and bringing it all together.

“Some teams come together quickly,” said Nash. “Some teams take time. But I do think that there's an extra challenge for a new team that's a contender. When we’re talking making a deep run and trying to contend for a championship, common experiences that are so valuable in those moments deep in the playoffs. So we can't overcome that with experience, because we don't have time to go through playoff battles. So what can we control? And so for us that's, you know, really setting our sights on some, some goals and principles that we control that we can gain: Like I said connectivity, that's fighting spirit, but also cohesion and ability to execute on both ends of the floor. So we're going to be behind it a little bit as far as common experiences. Having said that, we have a lot of experience in our locker room and we'll overcome it by trying to control the things that we can control like executing, fighting, having that connectivity. And we're trying to build that now, and hopefully with a lot of success.”

NIC CLAXTON UPDATE

The Nets announced on Sunday that second-year forward/center Nic Claxton was unavailable for the start of camp due to right knee tendinopathy. Nash said on Monday that Claxton’s return was likely weeks away.

Claxton appeared in 15 games for Brooklyn last season, and averaged 16.7 points over nine games with the Long Island Nets in the G League.

“Nic, you know he is a development player; but how long that prevents or includes him from being in the rotation is really up to his health and his development,” said Nash. “You know he's I think a great modern 5; in theory he's a mobile big who can handle the ball, make plays, you know, he's developing his shooting. But I think nowadays when people are going with a small-ball 5 or more mobile 5 that you can’t; that you don't have to hide on offense, theoretically a guy that can either shoot it, or can make plays for his teammates.

“And Nic’s mobile enough to handle and pass. So, he has a future, and we're really excited about his development if he can get healthy, and that's kind of been his struggle here for a year-and-a-half. But he's worked hard to get everything he could to get his shoulder ready to go for camp. I watched and was encouraged by and was really impressed with the effort he put in, so it's just a bad break for him that he's tendinopathy. And hopefully it’s something that resolves quickly.”