Brooklyn Nets Training Camp: Landry Shamet Getting Settled

Landry Shamet is still working on a place to live, but the NBA season isn’t waiting for him to get settled. Acquired from the LA Clippers in a draft week trade, Shamet switched coasts by the end of that week and has been managing the challenges of relocating in the middle of a global pandemic.

In the meantime, he’s getting more comfortable at HSS Training Center, where the Brooklyn Nets began individual workouts last week, and then tipped off their preseason in a more formal fashion with Sunday’s initial group practice of the year.

“One of the first things I noticed how easy it was just to kind of talk to some guys. I felt very welcome from the minute I stepped in here and you can kind of see that across the board,” said Shamet. “Everyone seems to have a good rapport with everyone. No real icebreakers or anything like that. Just kind of right into it and then getting to know each other on the court as well.”

In Shamet, the Nets have added another high-end 3-point shooter to what projects as an explosive offense. Landry joins Joe Harris to give the Nets two career 40-percent 3-point shooters. Kyrie Irving is at 39 percent for his career after shooting 39.4 percent last season and 40 percent for the three years before that, while Kevin Durant is at 38.1 percent for his career.

Durant and Irving are two of the league’s most dynamic offensive threats, and the idea of Harris and Shamet drawing open looks from beyond the arc while defenses collapse on them is tantalizing. But Shamet is looking at the whole board, and the way his range can keep the floor open for Durant and Irving to go to work.

“It’s not as much what they create for me but what I can do to help make their lives easier,” said Shamet. “If I'm flying off of an action and bringing attention to myself and get one of them an open look or lane to the rim then so be it. There's a lot of things we've still yet to explore but obviously looking into them and learning into them and learning about one another like I said, but it definitely does make your life a lot easier when you're playing with a guy like Kevin, whose got all five pairs of eyeballs on him from the other team every possession. Kyrie the same thing, great passers, smart guys, like I said, willing passers and they play the right way. We definitely benefit a lot but I want to make their life easier, too.”

Defensively, the 23-year-old guard said new head coach Steve Nash and his staff — returning assistant Jacque Vaughn is taking the lead with the defense — have been rolling out some defensive concepts that he hadn’t seen over his first two years in the league. Joe Harris described a more aggressive defensive approach when he spoke with the media after Sunday’s practice, and that fit with the way Shamet said he’s being utilized so far.

“Where the game is going, man I’ll be everywhere,” said Shamet. “I’ll be in switches, I’ll be guarding mismatches. I’ll be off the ball in help. I’ll be on the ball guarding pick and rolls. Think that’s something you’ve got to be able to do in this league, be a versatile defender, be smart in whatever position you’re in. That’s one thing we’ve all talked about. Steve’s made a really big emphasis on defense, a couple nuances and changes that I haven’t seen before that are exciting just because they are a little outside the box and are forward-thinking. So we’re learning and moving in the right direction.”

The acquisitions of Shamet and Bruce Brown were Brooklyn’s most significant offseason additions, stretching out the Nets’ guard rotations, and plugging in Durant as well changes everything. Then there’s the new head coach and staff additions. Shamet sees a process to getting everything into a rhythm, with Sunday just the first step.

“A lot of it is just feel honestly. Again, getting to know one another and there were some mishaps and miscommunications early on naturally, like across the board we turned the ball over a couple times in practice, but that’s going to happen,” said Shamet. “This is a new team coming together, new guys trying to figure each other out. If I get the ball in space anywhere I feel really good about it, that’s just me. There’s obviously certain actions that I like and hopefully I’ll be able to be put in those positions to make shots in certain spots and we’ve been exploring all those. But not even about me shooting shots. I want to be utilized as a weapon, coming off and be able to get other guys looks too. It’s just a matter of coming together, getting to know each other, being unselfish and playing the right way and we’ll figure it out.”