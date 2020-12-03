Brooklyn Nets Media Week: Taurean Prince Embraced Family During Hoops Hiatus

Over nearly nine months without basketball, Taurean Prince found a silver lining by sticking close with family before the Brooklyn Nets resumed workouts this week to get ready for the 2020-21 season.

“I really hadn't been able to celebrate holidays or birthdays like that since high school so just being around my family, being able to be there for all those holidays and all those birthdays this past year and then also seeing my kids grow up every single day for eight, nine months straight is something that I probably would have never gotten if COVID never took place so those are the things I'm super grateful for,” said Prince. “I've become a better father, a better family man, son, man to my girl so I think it's been beneficial in that way as far as for family. One hundred percent."

Prince is coming off his first season in Brooklyn, in which he averaged 12.1 points and a career-high 6.0 rebounds per game. He led the Nets with 431 3-pointers attempted, averaging 6.7 per game. Ultimately, Prince’s season ended in March, as a positive coronavirus test prevented him from joining the team for the resumption of the season on the NBA Campus in Orlando.

“I think a lot about last year was there was a lot of different things that went into play,” said Prince. “We had a few injuries, so it was a learning experience and all but it taught me how to adapt and worry about what you can control and doing what you have to do regardless of the situation. That's just something I'm going to take into this season and adapt with this, doing certain things one game and doing something else another and going home and being able to sleep well knowing that regardless of anything as long as you bring something to the team and adapt to the situation of the team we'll be fine.”

Prince started 61 games for the Nets at the 4 spot last season, after primarily playing small forward over his first three seasons in Atlanta. He upped his rebounding, ranking third on the team behind DeAndre Jordan and Jarrett Allen. With the return of Kevin Durant and other additions, there will be shuffling in the forward rotation.

“That is the thing about me, man, is that I just want to be on the floor,” said Prince. “I really don't mind if it is the 3 or the 4. I feel like I can help win ball games at either position. So, it is just whatever is best for the team and like you said with the new faces coming in, guys just need to buy in and do what they do best. And I think if we do that and stick to our principles and whatever we want to scheme up going into games, I think it's just all about execution and guys buying in.”

In Durant and Kyrie Irving, who was limited to 20 games last season, the Nets will be led by a dynamic pair.

“They're both vocal. They both lead by example,” said Prince. “They both will come up and talk to you, say what you did wrong. But also, the thing that surprised not only myself, but I am sure a lot of guys, is that they receive criticism from their teammates very well. So, if we feel like we want to correct them or we need to or we are talking to them about a situation where they could've been there for us, it’s like the same thing vice versa. You don't feel that pressure not to be able to go tell your star. ‘Yo, call a screen next time,’ or whatever the situation may be.”

Prince is also looking forward to getting started with Brooklyn’s new head coach, Steve Nash.

“I watched him more so when he was with Phoenix as a young kid,” said Prince. “But it is crazy just to have somebody of that caliber of a player that you used to see and Hall of Fame point guard as your head coach. It's different. But it is something that has been working well. I feel like he is in the gym with us every day when we are getting out individual work in. And practice starts Sunday, so I think we're all excited for that.”