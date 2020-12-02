Headline
Nets on YES: Steve Nash One-on-One
The new Nets head coach joins Michael Grady on YES Network Wednesday night
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash joins Michael Grady for Steve Nash One-on-One Wednesday night on YES Network at 7:30 p.m.
With the Hall of Fame point guard beginning his first season in Brooklyn, he and Grady connect to discuss his vision for the Nets, his basketball influences, his love for soccer as a youth player, and his commitment to standing up on social issues.
Steve Nash One-on-One will follow Nets Hot Stove, which will feature Grady's exclusive interview with Kevin Durant.
Encores of Nets Hot Stove and Steve Nash One-on-One will air at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Steve Nash: At the end of the day, I was brought here to be a facilitator. pic.twitter.com/in2JjHSuOK— YES Network (@YESNetwork) December 2, 2020
Steve Nash’s sports influences pic.twitter.com/h0yaFcfkGd— YES Network (@YESNetwork) December 2, 2020
Tonight on Nets Hot Stove— YES Network (@YESNetwork) December 2, 2020
Kevin Durant joins @Grady for an EXCLUSIVE interview on all things @BrooklynNets at 7 PM on YES. pic.twitter.com/X2Alyk8cv4
