Brooklyn Nets Media Week: Tyler Johnson Building Off Summer Opportunity

Tyler Johnson has turned his second chance with the Brooklyn Nets into something to build on, as the Nets re-signed the free agent guard after he joined the team over the summer for the 2019-20 season restart on the NBA Campus in Orlando.

One of general manager Sean Marks’ first targets in the summer of 2016, Johnson returned to Miami when the Heat matched Brooklyn’s offer sheet for the restricted free agent. But the circle closed last summer when the Nets signed Johnson in advance of the return to play after he had been let go by Phoenix earlier in the season.

The 6-foot-3 combo guard became a key piece for the Nets as they won five of their eight seeding games to secure Brooklyn’s second-straight playoff berth. Johnson was Brooklyn’s fifth leading scorer in Orlando, averaging 12.0 points while shooting 38.9 percent from 3-point range. In the playoff series against Toronto, Johnson was actually part of Brooklyn’s most-used lineup.

“It’s more about working on my body, allowing myself to be available at all times in both practice and games,” said Johnson of how he’s building off that summer experience. “I felt a little banged up when I was in Phoenix and then, obviously COVID is taking a toll on everybody, but it did allow some time off for me to get healthy and for me to come back and it did allow me to have that time to feel good while I was in the bubble, so after we got out of there, that was my main focus, to continue to progress with my body and making sure I’m fully healthy going into this year.”

Now, after gauging interest from some other teams, he’s back with a Nets team that will be chasing much more than the seventh seed with the return of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

“It’s very rare to be in a situation where you have a team that wants you that’s going to be putting themselves in a position to compete for a championship,” said Johnson. “And that’s what I wanted to be a part of. And however that evolves for me moving forward, we’ll see. But being around great players, it raises your level. So that’s what I wanted to be around.”

The Nets announced Johnson’s signing last week on the heels of a trade that brought in two more guards in Landry Shamet and Bruce Brown. With Irving, Caris LeVert, and Spencer Dinwiddie in place, plus last season’s two-way players Chris Chiozza and Jeremiah Martin in camp, Johnson is part of a deep group of guards in Brooklyn.

“This is going to be a crazy season, we don’t know how things are going to shake out,” said Johnson. “So all I can do is put myself in the best position possible. As far as role goes, I think it’s going to change as the year goes on. All I’m waiting for is my opportunity, and grab hold of it and go from there.”

As the Nets begin individual workouts this week as they build up to this weekend’s initial group sessions and their Dec. 22 tip-off against Golden State, Johnson has rejoined a roster that looks very different than the one he played with in Orlando. Aside from Durant and Irving returning, there are Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan, and Taurean Prince back after missing the action in Orlando over the summer.

“It is kind of tough until you actually can get out there and play a little bit,” said Johnson. “But you do get a sense for guys’ work ethic, though. You do get a sense for who comes in every day and works hard, who cares about making and missing shots, who is trying to take their game to another level even with the situation that we’re in right now. But I think moving forward as we get to all be on the court together and start playing, like I said I think that’s when guys will get a good feel for each other.”