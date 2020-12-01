Brooklyn Nets Media Week: Kevin Durant Takes the Next Step

It’s been a wait longer than everybody expected, and beyond anybody’s control, but Kevin Durant took another step toward his Brooklyn Nets debut as the team opened workouts for the 2020-21 season on Tuesday at HSS Training Center.

“I always appreciate the game,” said Durant. “I always was grateful to play this game every single day, and I’m just looking forward to having some new energy, some fresh energy to play with on this team, especially the younger guys on this team. I’m looking forward to helping them any way that I can and telling them about the experiences that I went through in this league and hopefully it shapes and helps them go throughout this league, so I just look forward to stepping into this position and this role and I’m excited about taking it on.”

Since Durant joined the Nets in the summer of 2019, coming off an Achilles’ injury with the expectation he would miss a full season, the NBA saw the 2019-20 season interrupted and extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the NBA Finals running into October, teams are reconvening this week on the road to a Christmas week start to the 2020-21 season.

Durant came to Brooklyn along with guard Kyrie Irving, who was limited as well last season, playing just 20 games due to a shoulder injury. As the offseason rolled on with the NBA’s scheduled return still to be determined, the two took the court in high-level pick-up games in California, playing together four or five times a week according to Durant.

In a few weeks, they’ll take the court together in an NBA game for the first time, giving the Nets a pair of players who were both All-NBA selections in their last full seasons in 2018-19.

“We both respect each other’s games and we know each other’s game inside and out,” said Durant. “We know what good basketball, championship level basketball looks like. It’s all about crafting every single day with the group and coming together and seeing what’s the best way for us to play. It’s still early in the season and there was COVID, and guys have been separated all summer and doing their own thing, so it’s going to take some time for us to figure out the best way to approach this thing, but we’re looking forward to that challenge.”

While several other Nets joined Durant and Irving in California, there will be an acclimation process throughout the roster as Brooklyn incorporates one of the NBA’s all-time leading scorers. And all involved will be working under new head coach Steve Nash.

“Basketball is pretty simple,” said Durant. “Everybody throughout the whole league runs the same sets with different terminologies. Being around the league for so long, you kind of see how things can work from the outside, but it’s different when you get on the floor and you see guys’ tendencies, and how they play when they’re tired, or see how they play with different ballhandlers on the floor and they’ve got to stay in the corner. So I think it’s a matter of us adjusting to each other and growing with each other on a day to day, but we have high IQ guys who know how to mesh well with anyone.”

After 12 NBA seasons since he entered the NBA as a 19-year-old rookie in 2007, Durant said he actually enjoyed stepping back from the daily routine last season. At age 32, his resume includes four seasons as the NBA’s leading scorer, nine All-NBA selections, the 2014 MVP award, and two championships and NBA Finals MVP honors.

His impending debut in Brooklyn will tip off a new era for the franchise, but also for Durant.

“I always brought that excitement to the game, I always brought that enthusiasm that I enjoyed getting up every day and playing basketball and my life being about just the game of basketball,” said Durant. “I always enjoyed that, but I always needed to see more in the NBA, experience more. I think that over the last 13 years I've experienced so much as a basketball player and it's molded me and made me into who I am today. My approach has always been to work as hard as I can at every rep at practice, shootarounds, individual workouts, hopefully my teammates follow that lead and find out who they are for themselves and in the game, I just try to play as hard as I can on the defensive side of the ball and be efficient. That's just been my approach and how I feel like how I'm going to help this team going forward.”