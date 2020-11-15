Brooklyn Nets 2020 NBA Draft Preview

Like everything else these days, the 2020 NBA Draft is adapting to circumstances. After seven seasons at Barclays Center with fans and draftees in attendance each June, this year’s draft will be held this Thursday, Nov. 18 at ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Conn, to begin at 8 p.m. and air live on ESPN.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum will be on hand to announce the selections, with some potential top picks slated to appear via video.

The Nets hold the 19th and 55th selections, both acquired by trade.

FOLLOW THE DRAFT ON YES NETWORK

YES Network, home of the Brooklyn Nets, will feature full coverage of the NBA Draft with two specials hosted by NBA insider Shams Charania this week. On Monday night, Charania will host an hour-long NBA Mock Draft Special beginning at 8 p.m., and on Thursday he’ll be back to recap the draft at 8 p.m.

This week will also feature the debut of Nets Hot Stove on YES, which will run weekly up through the tip-off of the NBA season in late December. The one-hour series premiere will be broadcast Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m., with subsequent episodes to run each Wednesday beginning on Nov. 25.

Thursday’s premiere will be hosted by Sarah Kustok and Michael Grady, and will also feature Ian Eagle and Frank Isola.

WHAT’S THE VALUE AT NO. 19?

Historically, the 19th overall pick has not offered a great return, but over the last decade or so, there’s been significant quality to be found there, maybe more than you would expect at that point in the draft.

Go back to 2009, and you’ll find point guard Jeff Teague, who just wrapped up his 11th season and has an All-Star Game on his resume. Subsequently, there’s Avery Bradley (2010), Tobias Harris (2011), Garry Harris (2014), Malik Beasley (2016), John Collins (2017), and Kevin Huerter (2018).

Looking back further, top players selected at No. 19 include Zach Randolph, Rod Strickland, and Tiny Archibald.

WHO COULD THE NETS TAKE?

Take a look at potential Nets draft picks that we’ve profiled, based on analysis from mock drafts that have projected these players as possible options for Brooklyn.

THE FINAL WORD

After months of mock drafts, updated and revised and revisited relentlessly, final projections are coming in with the 2020 NBA Draft to be held this week. So let’s take a look at what some of the last editions of the major mock drafts are projecting for the Nets.

NETS DRAFTS UNDER SEAN MARKS

This will be the fifth Nets draft under general manager Sean Marks. He’s maneuvered aggressively around draft position, with picks coming and picks going. Here’s a quick look back at what the Nets have come away with the last four seasons.

2016

In a deal that became official after the draft, the Nets got Caris LeVert with Indiana’s 20th pick, while veteran forward Thaddeus Young went to the Pacers. LeVert has progressed each year, leading up to his leading role turn on the NBA Campus in Orlando. LeVert finished the 2019-20 season averaging career highs of 18.7 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.2 rebounds and also shot a career-high 36.4 percent from 3-point range. They also drafted Isaiah Whitehead in the second round, who spent two seasons with the Nets.

2017

The Nets picked up the 22nd pick during the season in exchange for sending Bojan Bogdanovic to Washington, and selected center Jarrett Allen. By midseason of his rookie year, Allen was Brooklyn’s starting center, three months before his 20th birthday. Like LeVert, Allen stood out in Orlando this summer, and averaged career highs of 11.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season. With the 57th pick, the Nets selected Sasha Vezenkov, who has continued to play professionally in Europe.

2018

Marks nabbed two picks from Toronto in the deal that brought DeMarre Carroll to Brooklyn, taking Dzanan Musa 29th overall and Rodions Kurucs 40th overall.

2019

The Nets headed into draft season with three of the top 31 picks, but ultimately dealt two of them away. The No. 17 pick went to Atlanta along with Allen Crabbe in a deal that brought Taurean Prince to Brooklyn and became official after the draft. On draft night, the Nets dealt the 27th pick to the Clippers for the 55th pick, which they used to take guard Jaylen Hands, and Philadelphia’s 2020 first-round pick. That left them with the 31st pick, the first of the second round, with which they selected Georgia’s Nic Claxton.