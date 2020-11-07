Brooklyn Nets Draft Prospect: Aleksej Pokusevski

Ahead of the Nov. 18 NBA Draft, we’re taking a look at potential Brooklyn Nets draft picks with players that have been prominently projected for the Nets through multiple mock drafts. Analysis of individual players has been drawn and summarized from these external media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Brooklyn Nets.

Aleksej Pokusevski is one of about a half-dozen international players projected for the first round, not including Americans who played abroad, such as RJ Hampton and LaMelo Ball.

SAYS WHO?

TANKATHON projected Pokusevski for Brooklyn back in the spring, then came back to him in late October after several other iterations of its mock draft update. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED also pegged Pokusevski for the Nets in mid-October.

SO, WHO IS HE?

Pokusevski is one of the youngest players in the draft, an 18-year-old (he’ll be 19 in December) 7-footer with a perimeter player’s game. He’s from Serbia, but has played for Olympiacos in Greece since joining the club’s junior team in 2015 at age 13. His contract with Olympiacos runs through the 2023-24 season, with buyouts available.

WHAT’S HE DONE?

Pokusevski made his debut for Olympiacos’ senior team in 2019 at age 17, but he’s primarily played for the club’s Olympiacos B squad, including through the 2019-20 season. He participated in the Jordan Brand Classic Camp in Barcelona in 2017 and has played internationally for Serbia in the 2018 FIBA Under-17 World Cup and the 2019 FIBA Under-18 European Championship.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

Pokusevski has the height and length, with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, but he’s still barely 200 pounds with a narrow frame. Throw in his youth, and there’s a long development process ahead. But his combination of guard skills, from ball-handling to passing and shooting, with his height makes him an appealing prospect. He’ll play both forward spots, and has demonstrated good body control and fluidity, coordination and feel for the game.