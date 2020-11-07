Brooklyn Nets Draft Prospect: Aaron Nesmith

Ahead of the Nov. 18 NBA Draft, we’re taking a look at potential Brooklyn Nets draft picks with players that have been prominently projected for the Nets through multiple mock drafts. Analysis of individual players has been drawn and summarized from these external media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Brooklyn Nets.

A sharp shooting sophomore from Vanderbilt, Aaron Nesmith is another who is projected for Brooklyn in several mock drafts, but generally considered to be off the board quicker than that.

SAYS WHO?

Nesmith was linked with Brooklyn in several mock drafts back in the spring, such as TANKATHON, SB NATION, and THE SPORTING NEWS, but it seems his draft stock has risen since then.

SO, WHO IS HE?

A 6-foot-6 wing, Nesmith has been a steady riser over the last few seasons. Lightly recruited by major programs coming out of his junior season in South Carolina, he broke out that summer and with a standout senior year in which he was named South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year, went to Vanderbilt. After a breakout, but injury-shortened sophomore year with the Commodores, he’s headed for the NBA and almost certain to be a top-20 pick.

WHAT’S HE DONE?

Nesmith played steadily as a freshman at Vanderbilt, but really broke out as a sophomore. He shot 52.2 percent from 3-point range on 8.2 attempts per game, averaging 23.0 points and 4.9 rebounds. He suffered a foot injury in early January and had surgery at the end of the month, ending his season after just 14 games.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

Nesmith is widely considered the best pure shooter in this year’s draft, with unlimited range, strong mechanics and a quick release. In addition to shooting well on catch-and-shoot opportunities coming around screens, he’s effective off the dribble after developing subtle side-step and step-back moves. At 215 pounds, he’s got the physicality to become a solid finisher driving the rim off closeouts, but does need to improve on those finishes. He’s ready for the NBA physically, and has impressed with work ethic and leadership.