Brooklyn Nets Draft Prospect: Patrick Williams

Ahead of the Nov. 18 NBA Draft, we’re taking a look at potential Brooklyn Nets draft picks with players that have been prominently projected for the Nets through multiple mock drafts. Analysis of individual players has been drawn and summarized from these external media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Brooklyn Nets.

Several draft prognosticators have projected forward Patrick Williams for Brooklyn, but those that don’t have him going several spots earlier, and it’s unlikely he drops into the 20s. Will Williams be available to the Nets at No. 19?

SAYS WHO?

Williams was an early pick for Brooklyn by THE ATHLETIC in both the March and April mocks from Sam Vecenie, and SPORTS ILLUSTRATED liked him for the Nets back in March. CBS SPORTS targeted Williams for Brooklyn in separate mocks by multiple writers, first Kyle Boone’s mock draft in June and recently Gary Parrish’s September mock draft.

SO, WHO IS HE?

Williams is a 6-foot-8, 225-pound 19-year-old who projects to be able to defend at both forward positions, and might even be able to work as a small-ball center with his combination of strength and athleticism. Highly recruited out of Charlotte, North Carolina, he was a four-star recruit who eyed a deep group of his home region ACC schools before opting for Florida State. Williams was projected as a one-and-done from the start, with ESPN including him in their 2020 mock draft on the eve of the 2019-20 college season.

WHAT’S HE DONE?

Though he was a highly rated recruit, Williams did not crack the starting lineup at Florida State, but he was named the ACC’s Sixth Man of the Year in addition to earning a spot on the conference’s All-Freshman Team. He averaged 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

At 19 years old, Williams is one of the youngest players in the draft, so he’s generally considered a bit of a raw prospect with a high upside based on his physical tools. Williams is explosive, strong, and long, projecting as a versatile defender across multiple positions. He’s shown shooting potential from the mid-range and is strong at the foul line, and has been comfortable with the ball and as a passer. He makes the most out of his physical gifts with a high-effort, aggressive style of play.