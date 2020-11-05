Brooklyn Nets Draft Prospect: Josh Green

Ahead of the Nov. 18 NBA Draft, we’re taking a look at potential Brooklyn Nets draft picks with players that have been prominently projected for the Nets through multiple mock drafts. Analysis of individual players has been drawn and summarized from these external media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Brooklyn Nets.

Australian guard Josh Green moved to the United States at age 13 and became one of the country’s top high school players before playing one season at the University of Arizona and opting for the 2020 NBA Draft.

SAYS WHO?

Green was projected for the Nets in early mocks from ESPN and THE ATHLETIC, with NBADRAFT.NET and BLEACHER REPORT also liking him for Brooklyn in May mock drafts. THE RINGER went with Green at the end of October.

SO, WHO IS HE?

Green is the son of Australian basketball pros, with an American-born father, who grew up near Sydney excelling in multiple sports before locking in on hoops. The family relocated to the United States in 2013, with Green beginning his high school career in Arizona before going on to IMG Academy in Florida, where he became one of the country’s top high school recruits. Green is a 6-foot-6 wing with some point guard skills who will turn 20 two days after the draft.

WHAT’S HE DONE?

Green was a top 10 recruit in the high school class of 2019, selected for the McDonald’s All-American Game and recruited by Villanova, North Carolina and Kansas before choosing Arizona. For the Wildcats, he averaged 12.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.5 steals in 30.9 minutes per game while shooting 36.1 percent from 3-point range. Green was selected to play for the Australian national team roster for the 2018 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers but did not compete due to a shoulder injury.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

Green has impressed as a high-end, versatile, and energetic defender with the quickness, size, and length to defend across multiple positions on the perimeter. He’s also shown solid ball-handling and court vision, giving him combo guard potential to go with a solid jump shot that could still use some improvement. Green has a broad skill set, but not necessarily a single elite skill.