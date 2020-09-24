Jeremiah Martin: 2019-20 Brooklyn Nets Player Recaps

The Nets doubled down on point guard depth in early January, signing undrafted rookie Jeremiah Martin to a two-way deal a week after signing second-year guard Chris Chiozza to the same.

Martin played primarily for Long Island in the G League over the next two months before the season was suspended in March, appearing in three games for Brooklyn. But the NBA restart brought new opportunity, and Martin put up a pair of 20-point games while playing in six of the eight seeding round games.

TOP THREE GAMES

Aug. 4 at Bucks

Martin’s initial impression on the Nets came on the defensive end, and he showed that in this upset of Milwaukee, right up to disrupting the Bucks’ final possession with a deflection that prevented them from getting a final shot off in a 119-116 Nets win. He also added nine points and two assists.

Aug. 5 at Celtics

Martin had 20 points and four assists in 16 minutes, shooting 8-of-12 with two 3-pointers.

Aug. 11 at Magic

Martin scored a career-high 24 points to share high-scorer honors as the Nets beat Orlando while holding out Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Jarrett Allen, and Garrett Temple. He shot 8-of-15 and also had a game-high six assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

16.8

Martin averaged 16.8 points while appearing in 16 games for the Long Island Nets in the G League.

4.3

Martin’s 4.3 assists per game were the most for any player who appeared in more than 10 games with the Long Island Nets this season.