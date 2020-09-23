Chris Chiozza: 2019-20 Brooklyn Nets Player Recaps

Chris Chiozza went from a midseason pickup to a key rotation piece for the Brooklyn Nets by the end of the season, all while playing on a two-way contract.

Opportunity came two months after his January signing, with the Nets trailing in Boston in early March. Chiozza entered the game in the third quarter and rode shotgun on Caris LeVert’s 51-point game, kicking in eight points, four assists and a pair of 3-pointers as the Nets came back from 21 points down for an overtime win.

Chiozza’s sharp passing and aggressive approach earned him another look, and he stuck in the rotation through the season’s suspension a week later. When the Nets reassembled in July, Spencer Dinwiddie was out for the NBA restart due to a positive COVID-19 test, two-way players had been declared eligible for the postseason, and Chiozza jumped into an integral role, getting two starts and averaging 21.8 minutes per game through the seeding round. He finished the season averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 assists, and shooting 35.7 percent from 3-point range.

TOP THREE GAMES

Aug. 4 at Bucks

Chiozza put up his first career double-double with 10 points and 10 assists in 31 minutes as the Nets beat Milwaukee.

March 6 vs. Spurs

Chiozza had 13 points, six rebounds, and three assists while shooting 5-of-9 overall and 3-of-5 from 3-point range in a rout of San Antonio.

Aug. 2 vs. Wizards

In this key win over Washington, Chiozza had 14 points and six assists, shooting 6-of-8 overall and 2-of-2 from 3-point range.

BY THE NUMBERS

5.0

In the seeding round games after the NBA restart, Chiozza was second on the team in assists behind Caris LeVert.

5.67

Chiozza had. 5.67 assist to turnover ratio in Brooklyn’s first-round playoff series against Toronto.

105.6

Brooklyn’s pace with Chiozza on the floor was the second-highest rate on the team, behind Rodions Kurucs.