Tyler Johnson: 2019-20 Brooklyn Nets Player Recaps

The Brooklyn Nets needed reinforcements for the NBA restart in Orlando, and Tyler Johnson delivered.

Signed as a free agent in late June, Johnson’s significance quickly grew as the Nets faced opt-outs, injuries, and positive COVID-19 tests that eventually led to four additional players being signed as Substitute Players.

Of the five new arrivals, Johnson made the biggest impact. He was fifth on the team in scoring after the restart while playing in all eight seeding round games, averaging 12.0 points while shooting 38.9 percent from 3-point range with 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

TOP THREE GAMES

Aug. 11 at Magic

Johnson finished with 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range, with five assists and three rebounds.

Aug. 21 vs. Raptors

Johnson put up his highest scoring game as a Net, with 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting in Game 3 vs. Toronto. He made 5-of-9 3-pointers and added three assists.

Aug. 9 at Clippers

Johnson came off the bench to keep Brooklyn’s fast start rolling in this game that clinched the seventh seed in the playoffs for the Nets. He finished with 21 points, making 5-of-9 3-pointers and 6-of-11 shots overall.

BY THE NUMBERS

6

Johnson started six of the 12 games he played for the Nets this season.

39.0

Over 12 games on the NBA Campus, Johnson shot 39.0 percent from 3-point range.

42

Johnson was part of Brooklyn’s most-used lineup during the playoff series against Toronto, playing 42 minutes with Garrett Temple, Caris LeVert, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and Jarrett Allen.