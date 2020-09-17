Headline
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: 2019-20 Brooklyn Nets Player Recaps
Two-way signee earned a full contract and played a big role in Orlando
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot was the last man on board for the Brooklyn Nets before the 2019-20 season, signed as a two-way player days before the season opener. By the time the season ended in Orlando 10 months later, he was an indispensable piece.
On the NBA Campus, Luwawu-Cabarrot started five of Brooklyn’s 12 games, averaging 15.1 points and shooting 39.5 percent from 3-point range. In the two games the Nets played without the trio of Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, and Joe Harris, Luwawu-Cabarrot led the Nets in scoring in a pair of wins, with 26 points against Milwaukee and 24 against Orlando.
Luwawu-Cabarrot played in just two of Brooklyn’s first 24 games, but took advantage of opportunity in mid-December to seize a rotation spot, and by early February he had been elevated to a full roster spot.
TOP THREE GAMES
Feb. 22 at Hornets
Luwawu-Cabarrot posted his first 20-point game as a Net, finishing with 21 in a 115-86 road win against Charlotte, shooting 7-of-12 overall and 4-of-7 from 3-point range, plus four rebounds.
Aug. 11 at Magic
Luwawu-Cabarrot continued his hot shooting on the NBA Campus, making 8-of-12 overall and 4-of-8 from 3-point range — plus all four free throws — in scoring 24 points in a 108-96 win over Orlando.
Aug. 4 at Bucks
With the Nets holding out Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, and Joe Harris against Milwaukee, Luwawu-Cabarrot led the Nets to an improbable win on the NBA Campus in Orlando with a career-high 26 points. He shot 8-of-12 overall, 5-of-7 from 3-point range, and 5-of-5 from the free throw line in 31 minutes.
BY THE NUMBERS
47
After playing a total of six minutes in two games through Brooklyn’s first 24 games, Luwawu-Cabarrot played in 47 games for the Nets, plus four playoff games, starting three.
38.8
Luwawu-Cabarrot shot a career high percentage from 3-point range on a career high 3.4 attempts per game.
85.2
Luwawu-Cabarrot shot a career high percentage from the free throw line, with the highest percentage for any Net who played at least 40 games this season.
