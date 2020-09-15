Joe Harris: 2019-20 Brooklyn Nets Player Recaps

The curve keeps trending upward for Joe Harris, who has grown into one of Brooklyn’s most reliable and effective players over four seasons with the Nets. In 2019-20, that meant career highs of 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds, plus 2.1 assists, 48.6 percent shooting overall and 42.4 percent from 3-point range.

He pushed that higher when the shorthanded Nets restarted the season at the end of July. Over 10 games, Harris averaged 19.1 points and 6.7 rebounds, shooting an extraordinary 59.8 percent overall and 55.1 percent from 3-point range to help lift the Nets to a 5-3 record in the seeding round and secure the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Along the way, Harris has started all 145 games he’s played over the last two seasons, missing a total of nine games, while averaging 30 minutes a game in both seasons.

TOP THREE GAMES

Nov. 22 vs. Kings

Harris had 22 points and four rebounds, shooting 8-for-11 overall and 5-for-7 from 3-point range in a 116-97 win over Sacramento.

Aug. 9 at Clippers

Harris knocked down his first four 3-pointers as the Nets put up 45 first-quarter points on the Clippers and jumped out to a 21-point lead on the way to a 129-120 win. He finished with 25 points, shooting 10-of-16 overall and 5-of-8 from 3-point range.

Aug. 2 vs. Wizards

Harris put up a season-high 27 points in the second game of the NBA restart in Orlando, shooting 10-of-13 overall and 6-of-7 from 3-point range with seven rebounds.

BY THE NUMBERS

42.4

A year after leading the NBA in 3-point percentage, Harris was seventh in the league, shooting over 40 percent for the third straight season. It was also his third straight season finishing in the league’s top 10 for the year.

60

Harris closed the regular season having made at least one 3-pointer in 60 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in the NBA this season behind Buddy Hield’s 66 (also active at the end of the regular season) and the second-longest in franchise history after D’Angelo Russell’s 61 from the 2018-19 season.

183

Harris made the third-most 3-pointers in a single season in Nets history this year. He now has three spots on the top 10 list, more than any other player in Nets history, with 150 in 2017-18 and 172 in 2019-20. Harris is fourth in franchise history with 590 3-pointers made.