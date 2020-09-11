Caris LeVert: 2019-20 Brooklyn Nets Player Recaps

How many seasons did Caris Levert have in 2019-20?

There was the nine-game start, followed by two months on the shelf following thumb surgery. There was that first month back, as he searched for consistency coming off the bench. There was the post-Kyrie takeover, as LeVert returned to the starting lineup following Irving’s final game of the season on Feb. 1. Then there was Caris on campus, with the fourth-year guard taking charge of a shorthanded squad that was missing Spencer Dinwiddie as well for the NBA restart in Orlando.

Put those last two segments together and you get 22 games in which LeVert averaged 24.3 points, 5.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 45.6 percent overall and 37.8 percent from 3-point range in 33.1 minutes per game.

We’ve seen stretches like this before, such as the start of the 2018-19 season before his foot injury and LeVert’s playoff performance against Philadelphia at the end of that season. But this was sustained for longer, and reached higher levels, including highlights like LeVert’s 51 points against the Celtics, and his first career triple-double against San Antonio.

As fragmented as the year was, it added up to career highs across the board for LeVert, with 18.7 points, 4.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game, plus 36.4 percent shooting from 3-point range.

TOP THREE GAMES

March 6 vs. Spurs

LeVert posted his first career triple double with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to lead this 139-120 wipeout of San Antonio. He shot 9-of-16 overall and 3-of-5 from 3-point range.

Aug. 13 vs. Trail Blazers

A national TV audience tuned into Brooklyn’s regular season finale to see if Portland could clinch a playoff spot, and LeVert grabbed a share of that spotlight with 37 points, nine assists and six rebounds while shooting 16-of-29 in a 134-133 loss.

March 3 at Celtics

The show of the season ended with LeVert scoring all 11 of Brooklyn’s overtime points to finish with 51 in this 129-120 win in Boston. LeVert had gotten the Nets to OT by scoring 26 points in the fourth quarter and tying the game with three free throws with 0.2 seconds on the clock. He shot 17-of-26 overall, 5-of-10 from 3-point range, and 12-of-18 from the free throw line, adding five assists and four rebounds.

BY THE NUMBERS

30.7

LeVert’s usage rate over 22 games from Feb. 3 through the end of the season was 11th among all NBA players. LeVert’s usage rate over his first 23 games through Feb. 1 was 25.8. For reference, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the NBA with a 36.3 usage rate, one of 13 players with a rate of 30.0 or better for the full season.

6

LeVert had never scored 30 points in a game entering this season. Beginning with his 37-point game against Toronto on Feb. 8, he did so six times over the course of the final 20 regular season games and the four playoff games against the Raptors, concluding his season with 35 points in Game 4 of that first-round series.

15.0 & 4.0

LeVert was 15th in the NBA in both drives per game and isolation possessions per game.