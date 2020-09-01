DeAndre Jordan: 2019-20 Brooklyn Nets Player Recaps

In his 12th NBA season, DeAndre Jordan joined the Brooklyn Nets and flashed a little something new. While Jordan’s 1.9 assists per game weren’t as much as last season’s career-high 2.3, his 3.1 assists per 36 minutes were a career high.

While it’s good to expand your game at any stage, the Nets didn’t pick up Jordan in the summer of 2019 for his playmaking. One of the league’s most reliable finishers and rebounders for a decade, Jordan shored up Brooklyn’s center rotation in pairing with Jarrett Allen and eventually moving into a regular starting position just before the season was suspended in March.

Five times the league leader in field goal percentage and twice in rebounds, Jordan had Brooklyn’s top numbers in both categories.

TOP THREE GAMES

Feb. 10 at Indiana

Jordan scored eight of his 11 points in the fourth quarter as the Nets pulled out a 106-105 win on the road. He grabbed 19 rebounds and had two blocks and shot 5-of-7.

Nov. 12 at Utah

Jordan scored Brooklyn’s final five points in this 119-114 loss to the Jazz, tying the game at 110 with a free throw, putting the Nets up 112-110 with a dunk, and then tipping in a rebound to tie the game at 114 before the Jazz closed things out. He finished with 15 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks while shooting 6-for-8.

Dec. 21 vs. Atlanta

Jordan posted season highs of 20 rebounds and six assists in this 122-112 comeback win over Atlanta. He had 11 of those boards while playing nearly all of the fourth quarter as the Nets outscored the Hawks 37-14 in the final period. Jordan also finished with 12 points and a steal and a block.

BY THE NUMBERS

66.6

Jordan led the Nets in field goal percentage, though he didn’t qualify to be among the league leaders. However, he was seventh in effective field goal percentage with the exact same percentage, since he didn’t attempt a 3-pointer. Jordan has shot above 60 percent every season of his career and is the NBA’s all-time leader in field goal percentage (66.9).

20.2

Jordan was fourth in the NBA in rebound percentage. His 10.0 rebounds per game led the Nets and were 11th in the NBA after he had double-digit rebounds in 30 of the 56 games he played.

1,402 & 9,451

Jordan is third among all active players in career blocks and rebounds.