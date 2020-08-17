Jarrett Allen Gets Comfortable on the Outside

Dunks are nothing new for Jarrett Allen. Putting the ball on the deck and taking guys to the rim from 23 feet out is.

But when Toronto’s Serge Ibaka decided to press Allen out at the 3-point line in Monday’s Game 1, Brooklyn’s 6-foot-11 center didn’t hesitate to turn the corner and bust down the lane for a full-extension flush.

“I think you saw the ability for him to use his instincts and react on a play that might have looked differently a few months back, being pressured by Ibaka,” said head coach Jacque Vaughn. “Ibaka’s done that before to Jarrett and we weren’t the aggressors. So, Jarrett’s learned the best way to put a guy on his heels is to be the aggressor yourself. So, great to see him take advantage of that situation.”

Eye-popping as the play was, it fit into a recent trend of being more comfortable — and yes, assertive — in handling the ball and making decisions out on the perimeter.

“I’m starting to feel more confident,” said Allen. “I’m still getting used to it. It’s not something that I’ve been doing all my career; you guys have seen it. But as the game’s been progressing, as I’ve been playing a little better, I’ve just been feeling more comfortable and willing to try new things.”

JARRETT ALLEN MY WORD pic.twitter.com/udYuBlmUG5 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 17, 2020

And the Nets have been more aggressive in putting him in those situations. It’s most evident in his recent assist numbers. Allen averaged 4.2 assists in six seeding round games, including a career-high eight in a win over Sacramento. With the way Toronto pressured Caris LeVert in Game 1, Allen’s presence as a fulcrum in the center of the floor can be a key.

“It is something he's worked on as kind of collectively worked on it with his ball-handling and his passing so all those have kind of been tied up in a ball of his development,” said Vaughn. “So as you saw he had a couple of pocket passes where he will be able to be a decision-maker for us. I would assume they are going to be more aggressive with Caris, he still ended up with 15 assists and he could've had 20 assists. I think overall we do really believe Jarrett has the ability to make those plays but we'll also see Rodi (Kurucs) make those plays.”

“If they’re going, I definitely need to be there,” said Allen of being an outlet for LeVert under pressure. “I can’t run away from the ball. I got caught up a couple of times doing that. I should know better than to be doing that. I should always be there to help him. But coming into these next games, now that he’s been playing well going off, they definitely might trap him a little more. So I need to be ready to help him and ready to make the right play.”

In Game 1, Allen finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, his fifth double-double in seven games since the Nets returned to the court on July 30.

Defensively, Allen faces a similarly broad challenge against Toronto’s center duo of 7-foot Serge Ibaka and 6-11 Marc Gasol. The Nets are giving away inches when Allen sits, and they can’t afford to do that for long. Allen played 33 minutes on Monday before Vaughn turned to the bench when the Raptors extended the lead in the fourth quarter after the Nets had cut it to eight in the third.

“It’s a necessity for us. He has to play both guys,” said Vaughn. “It's interesting, we ran him pretty long in the first quarter and then he sits down and he has to come back in the game and guard Ibaka so a great challenge for him. He has to flip on different areas of his brain to whether or not he's going to be guarding Ibaka on the perimeter be on the elbow pressuring Marc and also box out Ibaka on the offensive rebound. So a lot of layers for him to think about as a big. He was really good after watching film of being in the right place not only individually with his matchup but as a team defender. We're just increasingly growing in confidence with him and his ability to impact the game.”