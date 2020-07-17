Brooklyn Nets Restart Special Tips Off Return of YES Network Coverage

This Wednesday, July 22, Brooklyn Nets basketball is back, and YES Network is tipping off the resumption of NBA action with the Brooklyn Nets Restart Special.

The Nets will play the first of their first three scrimmages on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. to be broadcast on YES, preceded by the Brooklyn Nets Restart Special at 6:30 p.m. YES will also broadcast Brooklyn's scrimmages against San Antonio on July 25 and Utah on July 27, the last on tape delay.

Michael Grady hosts this look at what’s next for the Nets as they embark on an unprecedented journey, completing the season at the NBA Campus in Orlando.

It starts with a look at life off the court, looking back at how Nets players navigated life during the NBA hiatus, and how they’re adjusting to the sequestered style of the campus environment that is their likely home for nearly two months, and possibly longer.

Brooklyn is also managing a shuffled deck on the roster, and Ian Eagle and Sarah Kustok will examine the personnel changes. While Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will remain sidelined, the Nets will also be without Wilson Chandler, Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan, Taurean Prince, and Nic Claxton. Brooklyn hopes to get an offensive spark from combo guards Jamal Crawford and Tyler Johnson, while forwards Lance Thomas and Donta Hall have also been added.

Next up, a look at the Black Lives Matter movement through the eyes of Nets players.

Finally, Grady and Frank Isola will take a look at what awaits the Nets on the court with their eight-game schedule and hopes for the playoffs, plus reaction from players around the league to life on the NBA Campus in Orlando.