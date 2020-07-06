Nets Magazine: Recap, Restart, and Welcome to the New York Liberty

A new episode of Nets Magazine debuts on Wednesday, July 8 at 7:00 p.m. with a look at what lies ahead for the Brooklyn Nets as they return to action at Walt Disney World at the end of July. The YES Network team tips off its own return with a look at Brooklyn’s eight regular-season matchups and the team’s prospects to hold on to playoff position and return to the postseason for the second consecutive year. They’ll also look back with a recap of the 2019-20 season before play was halted in March.

Michael Grady and Frank Isola will connect for a Zoom chat to dig deeper into what to expect as the Nets take the court with some new faces, including guard Tyler Johnson, and play in a unique environment with no fans in the stands. They’ll also discuss the standing of head coach Jacque Vaughn, who took over the team two games before the season was suspended.

With the Nets ramping up practice at the start of July, Vaughn and general manager Sean Marks held a press conference via videoconference with local and national media. See what they had to say about the Nets getting back to basketball.

In addition, there’s an inside look at the Nets’ newest neighbor, the Brooklyn-bound New York Liberty. While the Liberty will have to wait longer than expected to play their first full season at Barclays Center, the YES Network crew has an in-depth look at a franchise with an exciting future led by No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu. Ionescu leads a rookie-heavy roster, as first-year coach Walt Hopkins guides a young squad.

Along with its debut on Wednesday, you can catch Nets Magazine during one of its encore presentations this week: