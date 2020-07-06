FAQ, Answered: Quick Guide to Brooklyn Nets in the NBA Orlando Restart

On Tuesday, the Nets will travel to Orlando in preparation for the NBA’s return to play on July 30. All teams included in the NBA restart will be housed and play all games on Walt Disney World property.

Here’s a quick guide to what to expect:

What have the Nets been up to?

Beginning June 23, each NBA team was allowed to have up to four players in its facility for training. On July 1, that number increased to eight players.

Who is included in the NBA restart?

Twenty-two teams are included in the restart format, 13 from the Western Conference and nine from the Eastern Conference. All teams within six games of the eighth seed were invited.

What happens when they get to Orlando?

The Nets will travel to Orlando on July 7, with all teams reporting to Orlando over a three-day span through July 9. Upon arrival in Orlando, players and team staff will be quarantined until they have tested negative for the coronavirus twice at least 24 hours apart.

What’s the format for the rest of the season?

There will be three scrimmage games between July 22 and July 29. Each team will play eight regular season “seeding” games. If after those games the ninth-place team is within four games of the eighth-place team, there will be a play-in tournament for the eighth seed, with the ninth-place team required to beat the eighth-place team twice to claim the eighth seed. The No. 8 team would need to beat the No. 9 team just once. August 16 and 17 have been set aside on the calendar for any potential play-in games. The 16-team playoff field will begin play on August 18.

Where do the Nets stand in all this?

The Nets are currently in seventh place with a 30-34 record. They are one-half game ahead of eighth-place Orlando (30-35). Ninth-place Washington is 24-40.

Any roster changes?

There will be some new faces in Orlando for the Nets. Free agent guard Tyler Johnson was signed, with Theo Pinson waived to clear the roster space. Johnson was an early target of Brooklyn GM Sean Marks and was signed to an offer sheet as a restricted free agent in 2016 before Miami matched. He had been with Phoenix earlier this season. Rookie Nic Claxton is out for the season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder.

In addition, two-way players Chris Chiozza and Jeremiah Martin will be eligible for the playoffs. Ordinarily, two-way players are not eligible for the postseason, but that limitation has been waived for the summer restart, essentially expanding all rosters from 15 to 17 players. Teams must declare their customary 13 active players per game, leaving four inactive.

Wilson Chandler has opted out of the restart, and Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan have recently tested positive for COVID-19, and neither will be participating in Orlando. The Nets can add three players as replacements.

Who are the Nets playing and when do they start?

While the NBA will begin playing on Thursday, July 30, the Nets’ first game is Friday, July 31. Here’s the slate, which takes them through August 13.

July 31 vs. Magic, 2:30 p.m.

August 2 vs. Wizards, 2:00 p.m.

August 4 at Bucks, 1:30 p.m.

August 5 at Celtics, 9:00 p.m.

August 7 vs. Kings, 5:00 p.m.

August 9 at Clippers, 9:00 p.m.

August 11 at Magic, 1:00 p.m.

August 13 vs. Trail Blazers, TBD

What about the rest of the NBA calendar?

The NBA Draft Lottery will be held on August 25, and the NBA Draft will be held on October 16. Free agency will begin on Sunday, October 18 and after the traditional moratorium, signings can become official at noon on Friday, October 23.

How were the Nets doing the last time we saw them?

Here’s a quick glance at Brooklyn’s last five games before the season was suspended:

Nets 129, Celtics 120

March 3, 2020

At the close of a four-game road trip, Caris LeVert delivered an otherworldly show in an epic comeback. LeVert’s 51-point night carried the Nets back from a 21-point deficit and to the win in overtime, where he scored the first eight points of the extra period. With three straight 3-pointers late in regulation, LeVert brought the Nets from 13 points down to within 104-100. The Nets and Celtics went possession-for-possession over the final three minutes. A DeAndre Jordan dunk brought the Nets within three with 6.7 seconds left, Brooklyn forced a jump ball off the Boston inbound, and LeVert was fouled on a 3-point attempt, making all three shots to force OT. LeVert scored 37 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Grizzlies 118, Nets 79

March 4, 2020

Back home in Brooklyn, the Nets faded in the second half against the rising Grizzlies, who won 19 of their last 30 games before the season was suspended.

Nets 139, Spurs 120

March 6, 2020

The Nets put up 41 points in the first quarter on the way to a season-high 139 points with eight players scoring in double figures. Caris LeVert had his first career triple-double with 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, and Joe Harris scored 20 points.

Nets 110, Bulls 107

March 8, 2020

In Jacque Vaughn’s first game as head coach, the Nets held off the Bulls down the stretch. Joe Harris and Caris LeVert led Brooklyn with 23 points each. Harris shot 8-of-12 overall, and LeVert had six rebounds and five assists, shooting 7-of-14 overall and 4-of-6 from 3-point range. Spencer Dinwiddie was next with 22 points and six assists, and his free throw with 3.6 seconds left iced the game.

Nets 104, Lakers 102

March 10, 2020

Spencer Dinwiddie’s jumper with 28.8 seconds left gave the Nets the win in Los Angeles in the final game before the season was suspended. The Nets shot 44.4 percent from 3-point range in the second half and led by as many as nine points in the fourth quarter before facing a Laker rally. Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 23 points and seven assists, and Caris LeVert had 22 points and seven rebounds.

What about the stats?

A quick look at Brooklyn’s statistical leaders, keeping in mind that Kyrie Irving’s 27.4 scoring average does not qualify among official NBA leaders as he played just 20 games this season.