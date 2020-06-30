Tim Capstraw Hosts The Sports Broadcasting Camp

When Tim Capstraw transitioned from coaching to broadcasting, training camp never closed. He dove into a new profession with a relentless drive, and three years after the last of his 10 seasons as head coach at Wagner College, he joined the Nets as color analyst on the team’s radio broadcasts alongside Chris Carrino.

In addition to working Nets games for the last 18 years, he’s been sharing the lessons and learning techniques he drilled down on each summer with The Sports Broadcasting Camp. Traditionally held on campus at Montclair State University in New Jersey, this year’s edition will be held via virtual instruction from July 27 to July 31.

“I worked every day on my own,” said Capstraw. “I would study each day. I would put all old games on and practice every night. I even bought a teleprompter so I could practice reading into a camera. Nobody’s a natural. I’m teaching them to be motivated on their own to come off as a natural, but there’s nothing natural about it. Just like NBA players work on their game, we’re trying to teach broadcasters how to work on their game. That’s what we do; we teach them how to work on their game.”

Capstraw leads the camp alongside Dave Popkin, his long-time partner on Northeast Conference basketball broadcasts. Regular guests will again include Carrino and the Nets YES Network team of Ian Eagle and Sarah Kustok, as well as Mets play-by-play broadcaster Gary Cohen.

“For the kids to hear Ian Eagle talk and speak to them with his stories in broadcasting, it is one of those great hours,” said Capstraw. “Chris Carrino discussing the details of how he learned broadcasting and the different exercises he puts the kids through to work on techniques regarding description. He’s not only an incredible talent, but an incredible teacher. Sarah does an unbelievable job of because not only is she a great analyst, but she was a sideline reporter, so she’s really adept at interviewing questions and how to handle that.”

The five-day camp covers a host of broadcasting disciplines, including one-on-one interviewing, hosting studio shows, play-by-play and color commentary, talk radio, public address announcing, and multimedia content.

The Sports Broadcasting Camp is open to youth ages 12 to 18 and routinely draws 50 to 60 students each summer.

“It’s really good for the young person that wants to be a broadcaster, but it’s also very for good for the young person, or the parents of young people that want to expose their children to public speaking,” said Capstraw. “The skills regarding public speaking, the pressure you might be under to deliver in front of an awful lot of people right now, that’s what we’re seeing these days with Zoom meetings.”

For more information, visit www.sportsbroadcastingcamp.com.