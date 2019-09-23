Six Nets in SI.COM's NBA Top 100 Rankings

With his recent ranking of the NBA’s top 100 players, including profiles of each, it appears SI.com’s Rob Mahoney didn’t take much of a break during the offseason. In doing so, he treated the Brooklyn Nets pretty well. Six Nets are in SI.com’s top 100, and that doesn’t include Kevin Durant, who is absent from the list because he will be sidelined for a substantial part, if not all, of the 2019-20 season.

Four Nets slip in at the tail end, all ranked in the 90s, while newly acquired point guard Kyrie Irving is the highest Brooklyn player at No. 15.

So you get pretty quickly to the center tandem of DeAndre Jordan and Jarrett Allen, ranked back-to-back and No. 98 and No. 97, respectively. The two enter the season at dramatically different stages of their careers, with the 31-year-old Jordan a three-time All-NBA selection and the 21-year-old Allen still growing.

Allen is Brooklyn’s incumbent starter, having claimed the job midway through his rookie season in 2017-18. He ranked fifth in the NBA last season in screen assists (4.7) and ninth in possessions as a pick-and-roll roll man (3.7), accounting for 36.8 of his possessions, the highest frequency in the league. Those strengths are central to Mahoney’s evaluation.

“There is a humility to working as a rim-running center, in knowing that the most important work you do will almost always go unnoticed. What makes Jarrett Allen special is that he keeps doing it without getting antsy and without complaint. … He ran his lanes and found his spots regardless of whether he was getting touches. He dropped against pick-and-rolls and put his 9’2” standing reach in between the ball-handler and the basket. And, in the end, he averaged 15 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks per 36 minutes as the starting center for a playoff team.”

Next up is No. 95 Joe Harris, who notched the latest milestone on the elevation of his game and his league-wide profile with a spot on Team USA in the FIBA World Cup. Harris became a National Team player just a few years after he was on the outside looking in before the Nets gave him a shot in the summer of 2016.

He became a full-time starter last season and led the league with 47.4 percent shooting from 3-point range, while continuing to improve across the board. And along the way, of course, he captured the 3-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend. Mahoney compared Harris to JJ Redick, another deep-shooting marksman who took a few years to come into his own and draw some appreciation.

“Harris has emerged from the fringes of the league to make his claim as one of its best shooters—and thus an inherently valuable player. Harris is sort of a proto-Redick, only taller and more bearded. … Both leverage the threat of their shooting to give a possession momentum, in large part by sprinting through actions that require a defense to respond.”

Like Harris, Spencer Dinwiddie ended the 2015-16 NBA season looking for a job. And now he’s ranked among the league’s top 100, just a few spots higher at No. 92. By several measures, Dinwiddie has grown into one of the league’s top isolation players. Last season, he ranked fifth in frequency (22.5), sixth in points per possession (1.05/minimum 2.0 per game), and 10th in possessions per game (3.7).

“The catalyst behind Spencer Dinwiddie’s success is his genuinely excellent isolation game, which is loaded with quirks to keep defenders from anticipating where he’ll go next. … Considering how much of his work is done strictly on the perimeter, he draws an uncanny number of fouls—less an indicator of pure speed than off-the-dribble ingenuity.”

Moving up the ladder is No. 69 Caris LeVert, and that’s a pretty good ranking considering LeVert missed three months last season with an injury, and an indication of how strong an impression LeVert made when he was healthy and operating in peak form. He finished the season the same way he started it—looking like Brooklyn’s best player in averaging 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, shooting 46.2 percent from 3-point range and 49.3 percent overall in the playoffs.

“There has always been a spark to Caris LeVert’s game, the kind that makes a drive more than a drive and a crossover more than a crossover. Many of his moves are a preview of what’s to come. You can see the flair and imagination that might catch a high-level defense by surprise. His more unconventional moves, in the right light, might seem unguardable.”

At the top of the list, for the Nets at least, is the new floor general Kyrie Irving at No. 15. Irving was an All-NBA Second Team pick last season after averaging 23.8 points and a career-high 6.9 assists, shooting over 40 percent from 3-point range for the third straight season and the fourth in the last five.

“Irving played the most complete regular season of his career. His dazzling creative talents were on full display. He defended more consistently and passed more willingly than ever before. It was close to a best-case scenario for Irving’s individual performance on the court.”

So you could put together a Brooklyn starting lineup with players ranked in the league’s top 100, although you’d have to go big, starting Allen and Jordan together, or small (relatively speaking, since Dinwiddie is 6-6 and LeVert is 6-7) with a three-guard lineup and the 6-6 Harris at the 4. And of course, Durant, who would be at or near the top of the list if healthy, will balance the whole thing out nicely when he’s ready to go.