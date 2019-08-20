Your Guide to Nets Day on NBATV

On Friday, the Nets take their turn taking over the airwaves with a full day of broadcasts highlighting great games and players in Nets history. Check out the broadcast schedule and a quick summary of what’s due to air.

6:00 AM — 1976 ABA Finals Game 6; May 13, 1976

Nets 112, Nuggets 106

Trailing by 22 points in the second half, the Nets came back to win and clinch the final title in the last game in ABA history. John Williamson scored 24 points in the second half and 16 in the fourth quarter. In his last game as a Net, Julius Erving wrapped up a legendary ABA playoffs MVP run in which he averaged 37.7 points in 13 games.

7:30 AM — December 25, 1982

Nets 112, Knicks 110

In the second of four consecutive Christmas Day matchups, the Nets edged the Knicks in overtime at Madison Square Garden. Darwin Cook tied the game at 101 with nine seconds left in regulation, then put the Nets up to stay, 109-108, with 1:10 to go in overtime. Buck Williams scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while making 14-of-15 shots.

9:30 AM — Nets NBA Stories: Jason Kidd

Check out the Nets history of point guard Jason Kidd, who led the team to two NBA Finals while earning three All-NBA selections and playing in five All-Star Games during his time with the franchise.

10:00 AM — 2003 NBA Finals Game 2; June 6, 2003

Nets 87, Spurs 85

The Nets won their first NBA Finals game, beating the Spurs in San Antonio behind 30 points and seven rebounds from Jason Kidd.

12:00 PM — January 8, 2006

Nets 105, Raptors 104

Vince Carter buried the Raptors in a return to Toronto, knocking down a game-winning 3-pointer with :00.1 remaining to give the Nets their 10th straight win. Carter finished with 42 points and 10 rebounds.



2:00 PM — April 7, 2007

Nets 120, Wizards 114 OT

The double triple-double. Vince Carter had 46 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, shooting 16-for-28, while Jason Kidd had 10 points, 16 rebounds and 18 assists.

4:30 PM — December 26, 2019

Nets 134, Hornets 132 2OT

Joe Harris scored the game-winner on a breakaway layup to finish with 27 points, shooting 11-for-14 and 5-for-8 from 3-point range. Harris hit two game-tying 3-pointers in the final 1:13 of regulation. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 37 points with 11 assists.

6:30 PM — April 13, 2019

Nets 111, Sixers 102

In their 2019 NBA playoff opener, the Nets surprised the Sixers in Philly as D’Angelo Russell scored 26 points and Caris LeVert had 23. Ed Davis had a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 18 points.