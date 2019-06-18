Brooklyn Nets Draft Prospect: Ty Jerome

Ty Jerome notched a national title at Virginia and is NBA bound after three college seasons.

SAYS WHO?

Jerome wasn’t projected for Brooklyn as often as some other prospects, but with two citations on the heels of the NBA lottery — both THESPORTING NEWS.COM and THEATHLETIC.COM had Jerome at No. 27 — we’re giving a little extra muscle to those for their timeliness and momentum to include him in the series.

SO, WHO IS HE?

This 6-foot-5 guard is coming off a national championship at Virginia, declaring for the draft after his junior season. He’s from the New York area, starring at Iona Prep in New Rochelle.

WHAT’S HE DONE?

Well, there is that national championship, and Jerome had more than a small part in that. He scored 16 points with eight assists and six rebounds in the national championship game win over Texas Tech. Jerome started all 71 games for back-to-back 30-win teams over the last two seasons, averaging 13.6 points, 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds as a senior. He shot 39.2 percent from 3-point range for his college career.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

Mock drafts are pretty consistent with Jerome in the center of the 25 to 35 range, right on the fringe of the first round. His shooting and all-around offensive game are refined, including his court vision and passing. His size and length is a positive and helps firm up his defensive game. Overall athleticism is considered a weakness at the NBA level.