Brooklyn Nets Draft Prospect: Luguentz Dort

Canada’s Luguentz Dort was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year at Arizona State and is largely projected as a late first round or second round pick.

SAYS WHO?

Sam Vecenie of THEATHLETIC.COM had Dort going to the Nets with the 31st pick — first of the second round — in both his April 30 and May 14 mock drafts. Earlier mocks from THESPORTINGNEWS.COM and SI.COM projected Dort as Brooklyn’s pick and No. 27. ESPN.COM also projected Dort at No. 27 on June 3. The bottom third of the first round tends to be the best case for projection for Dort.

SO, WHO IS HE?

Born in Montreal to Haitian immigrants, Dort is a 20-year-old guard who played one season at Arizona State. A physical combo guard at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Dort played two prep seasons in the United States before returning to Canada for his final high school season.

WHAT’S HE DONE?

Dort was Canada’s premier player in his senior year, repeating as MVP at the Biosteel All Canadian High School game, the country’s top high school showcase. In his single season at Arizona State, he was named the Pac 12 Freshman of the Year and was named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team after averaging 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

Dort is considered a physical and aggressive combo guard, but more scorer than playmaker. A powerful and explosive driver, his jump shot lags behind that aspect of his game. His bulk and wingspan make him a strong defender, able to defend up a position.