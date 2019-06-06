Brooklyn Nets Draft Prospect: Sekou Doumbouya

France’s Sekou Doumbouya is projected to be the first international player selected in this year’s draft by many mock drafts, although a few have Georgia’s Goga Bitadze going ahead of him. Either way, the pair — both of whom had a presence in mock drafts for Brooklyn’s selection — will likely be the first two international players selected.

SAYS WHO?

Doumbaya was projected for the Nets by NBADRAFTNET.COM, THEBIGLEAD.COM, BASKETBALLINSIDERS.COM and YAHOO.COM, all with Brooklyn’s first pick at No. 17.

SO, WHO IS HE?

A 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward, Doumbouya turned 18 last December during his third pro season. It was his first year in France’s top-tier Pro A league after two seasons in Pro B, having played his first professional game at age 15. Doumbouya took up the game late at age 12 after initially playing soccer.

WHAT’S HE DONE?

Aside from playing in France’s top-tier league at age 17? Doumbouya was the youngest player on France’s 2016 FIBA Europe 18-and-under gold medal team, as well as one of its best, averaging 17.8 points and 7.0 rebounds, including a 31-point game in a win over Serbia. New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina was a teammate on that squad.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

Mostly, the draft pundits are saying Doumbouya will be off the board before the Nets select at No. 17. On THERINGER.COM both Kevin O’Connor and Danny Chau have Doumbouya among their top 10 prospects, while Jonathan Tjarks has him at No. 13. Overall, his stock seems to be rising in later mocks. It’s big-time potential that is fueling this rise. Doumbouya is considered raw on both ends of the floor, but his size, and athleticism offer a huge upside that could make him an impact player both offensively and defensively.