Brooklyn Nets Draft Prospect: Carsen Edwards

A high-scoring guard, Carsen Edwards played three seasons at Purdue before opting for the NBA Draft, leading the Boilermakers to highly successful seasons the last two years.

SAYS WHO?

BLEACHERREPORT.COM, THERINGER.COM and SI.COM have all projected Edwards for Brooklyn with the No. 27 pick. That’s about as optimistic as most mocks get on Edwards — he’s projected as a second-rounder as often as not.

SO, WHO IS HE?

Edwards is a high-scoring guard who helped lead Purdue to the Elite Eight this past season and 30 wins in 2017-18, starting all 73 games for the Boilermakers over the past two seasons. At 6-foot-1, he’s an undersized but explosive scoring guard.

WHAT’S HE DONE?

After averaging 24.3 points per game for Purdue, Edwards was a second team All-American by the Associated Press in 2019 and was named to the All-Big Ten first team each of the past two seasons. He had a pair of 42-point games in this season’s NCAA Tournament, one against defending national champion Villanova and the other against eventual 2019 champion Virginia, which defeated Purdue in overtime in the Elite Eight. He’s also competed internationally for USA Basketball’s 19-and-under squad.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

Scoring ability and shooting carry the day for Edwards. He attempted 10.6 3-pointers per game this past season and 7.1 for his college career. He’s also dynamic in transition and has the explosiveness to get to the rim, although he finishes at an average rate. His ability to create offense for himself hasn’t necessarily translated to others. Edwards averaged just 2.5 assists over his college career, and if he’s really a shooting guard rather than a point guard, that size issue becomes more glaring.