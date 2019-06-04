Brooklyn Nets Draft Prospect: Romeo Langford

A big guard with scoring ability, Indiana’s Romeo Langford in in the same basket as North Carolina’s Nassir Little — highly touted out of high school, and likely selected before the Nets draft despite mixed results in a lone college season.

SAYS WHO?

NBADRAFTNET.COM had Langford going to Brooklyn with the No. 17 pick in both its April 30 and May 15 mock drafts, while THEBIGLEAD.COM projected him for the Nets in the same spot on May 1.

SO, WHO IS HE?

Langford is another one-and-done who was a bit more celebrated a year ago. He arrived at Indiana as a top-10 national recruit, named to the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic. He was also named Indiana’s Mr. Basketball and the Gatorade State Player of the Year.

WHAT’S HE DONE?

In his one year at Indiana, Langford averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists and was named to the All-Big Ten second team.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

At 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, Langford has attractive size for a shooting guard. He’s long and athletic with excellent scoring ability and instincts. Those usually show up inside the 3-point arc; he shot just 27.2 percent from 3-point range last season. The 19-year-old — he’ll be 20 in October — also has some room to grow in the offensive nuances of playing off the ball, making quicker decisions, and making better decisions overall.