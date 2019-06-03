Brooklyn Nets Draft Prospect: KZ Okpala

Arizona’s KZ Okapala was considered a late bloomer in high school, and took a year to get his footing in college as well, but he emerged on draft boards as his sophomore season went on at Stanford, developing into a first-round prospect.

SAYS WHO?

Gary Parrish of CBSSPORTS.COM has been locked in on Okpala for the Nets, projecting him as their pick at No. 27 in both his April 16 and May 15 mock drafts. Early in 2019, BLEACHERREPORT.COM listed Okapala as a potential No. 17 pick for Brooklyn, but later mocks from THEBIGLEAD.COM, SBNATION.COM and YAHOO.COM all had him targeted for Brooklyn at No. 27.

SO, WHO IS HE?

A California native and son of Nigerian immigrants, Okpala is the first Stanford player to leave for the NBA Draft before his junior year since Brook and Robin Lopez in 2010, and they’re the only others to ever do so. In high school, he grew from 5’foot-10 to 6-foot-8 while becoming an ESPN top 50 recruit. His draft stock rose this year as he increased his scoring average from 10.0 points to 16.8 points and showed an improved 3-point stroke, shooting 36.8 percent after just 22.6 as a freshman.

WHAT’S HE DONE?

That sophomore breakthrough made Okpala an All-Pac-12 First Team selection after he wasn’t even chosen for the All-Freshman team the year prior. He also averaged 5.7 rebounds per game and shot 4.63 percent. His finished fifth in the Pac 12 in scoring.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

At 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, the 20-year-old Okpala offers size and athleticism on the wing. That makes him a promising and versatile defender, though his steal and block numbers this past season weren’t particularly impressive. While he dramatically improved his 3-point shooting this past season, his playmaking hasn’t come along quite as much; he had 83 assists against 56 turnovers.