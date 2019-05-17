Brooklyn Nets 2018-19 Top 15 Individual Games

The road to 42 wins and a playoff berth had the added bonus of being filled with thrilling games and memorable moments. We've rolled out the top five games player by player, but we're going to pull from those 60 highlight reels for the top 15 individual game performances.

15) Allen Crabbe vs. Mavericks, November 21

Crabbe had his breakout game on the road with 27 points while making 7-of-11 3-pointers and shooting 10-for-16 overall. He made four straight 3-pointers in a four-minute span in the fourth quarter to bring the Nets within four points before Dallas pulled away for the win.

14) Joe Harris vs. Warriors, November 10

Off to a blistering start, shooting 56.9 percent from 3-point range through 12 games, Harris continued against the defending champion Warriors, making 4-of-6 from deep and shooting 9-for-12 overall in scoring 24 points, at the time the second-biggest scoring night of his career.

13) Ed Davis vs. Knicks, January 25

In a big game for the Brooklyn bench brigade, Davis matched his season highs with 17 points and 16 rebounds, adding three assists and shooting 6-for-8 as the Nets won 109-99.

12) Caris LeVert vs. Sixers, April 18

You could have picked a couple of LeVert’s playoff performances, including the one in Game 4 two days later. But as playoff basketball returned to Brooklyn, he went for 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals, shooting 10-for-17 overall and 3-for-8 from 3-point range.

11) Jarrett Allen vs. Rockets, January 16

A career first for the second-year center. Allen posted his first 20/20 game with 20 points and a career-high 24 rebounds plus three blocks in one of the season’s classic games. Allen played 43 minutes as the Nets came back from 11 points down late in regulation and a seven-point deficit in overtime for a 145-142 win.

10) D’Angelo Russell vs. Magic, January 18

In this 40-point outing — a career high at the time — Russell caught fire late in the first half, making five 3-pointers and scoring 17 points to help cut an early 21-point deficit to 13 at halftime. He also capped the comeback with a go-ahead 3-pointer to break a tie game with 27.1 seconds to go in a 117-115 win. Russell shot 16-for-25 and 8-for-12 from 3-point range and had seven assists.

9) Spencer Dinwiddie vs. Hornets, December 26

In a double-overtime epic, Dinwiddie scored 37 points with 11 assists and made a career-high seven 3-pointers on 16 attempts while shooting 12-for-19 overall. With the Nets down eight in the final minutes of regulation, Dinwiddie led an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer, drive for a basket and assist on Rodions Kurucs’ game-tying 3-pointer. With 6.5 seconds left in regulation, Dinwiddie made three free throws to tie the game.

8) Caris LeVert vs. Knicks, October 19

After opening up with 27 points at Detroit, LeVert topped himself in the home opener with 28 points, six rebounds and five assists. He shot 8-for-13, including the game-winning basket.

7) Joe Harris vs. Hornets, December 26

When Harris scooped up a Charlotte turnover and sprinted away for the game-winning basket it gave the Nets their ninth win in 10 games. It also capped a 27-point night in which Harris shot 11-for-14 overall, made 5-of-8 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds. He made two game-tying 3-pointers in the final 90 seconds of regulation.

6) D’Angelo Russell vs. Cavaliers, February 13

Russell put an end to a marathon by outscoring the Cavs 11-3 over the first three minutes of the third overtime, scoring 14 of his 36 points in that period alone to lock down a 148-139 win. He added eight assists and seven rebounds. His two free throws with 16 seconds to go in the first overtime had given the Nets the lead before Cleveland tied the game.

5) Spencer Dinwiddie vs. Sixers, December 12

Dinwiddie scored a career-high 39 points in a 127-124 win, the third in a seven-game winning streak. He shot 11-for-18 from the field, 4-for-6 from 3-point range, and 13-for-14 from the free throw line, with his drive to the rim putting the Nets up by 10 with two minutes to go. He had five assists as well.

4) Spencer Dinwiddie vs. Pistons, October 31

The first, but not the last example of a classic Dinwiddie closing surge this season. He scored all 25 of his points in the second half, with three 3-pointers in the final four minutes of regulation. The third tied the game at 110 with 21 seconds to go. The overtime was déjà vu. With the Nets down by two, Dinwiddie got an isolation on the right side and drained a step-back three for the win with 7.1 seconds to go. He shot 8-for-15 and 5-for-19 from 3-point range and added four assists and four rebounds.

3) D’Angelo Russell vs. Hornets, February 23

The birthday game. Russell matched that career high with 40 points on his 23rd birthday. With the Nets trailing by eight, Russell scored Brooklyn’s final 12 points, knocking down the go-ahead, game-winning 3-pointer with 39.8 seconds to go. He had seven assists and made six 3-pointers.

2) Spencer Dinwiddie vs. Rockets, January 16

Notch this on Dinwiddie’s all-time highlight reel. With the Nets down 11 late in the fourth quarter, he drained three 3-pointers in the final minute, including a pull-up with 8.4 seconds remaining to tie to game. In overtime, after the Nets trailed by seven, he put them ahead for good on a three-point play as they scored the final 10 points of a 145-142 win. Dinwiddie finished with 33 points and 10 assists, shooting 13-for-22 and 4-for-8 from 3-point range.

1) D’Angelo Russell vs. Kings, March 19

Grab a dictionary and empty out the superlatives for this one. The Nets were reeling on the West Coast, losers of three straight and trailing by 25 going into the fourth quarter. Russell scored 27 of his career-high 44 points in the fourth quarter and had 12 assists as the Nets came back for a 123-121 win.