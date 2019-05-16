Brooklyn Nets D'Angelo Russell Top 5 Games

With his breakout All-Star season, D’Angelo Russell had more than a handful of signature moments. He was the most reliable Net, tying for the team lead with 81 games played and 30.2 minutes per game, the most prolific and often the most spectacular. Russell led Brooklyn with 21.1 points and 7.0 assists per game, and also averaged 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 36.9 percent from 3-point range. He was sixth in the league in usage rate (30.8) and made a franchise record 234 3-pointers, ninth in the league. So how do you pick just five games that stand out from the rest? We’ll give it a shot.

Here’s a look at Russell’s top five games of the season, in chronological order:

Nets at Magic, January 18

In this 40-point outing — a career high at the time — Russell caught fire late in the first half, making five 3-pointers and scoring 17 points to help cut an early 21-point deficit to 13 at halftime. He also capped the comeback with a go-ahead 3-pointer to break a tie game with 27.1 seconds to go in a 117-115 win. Russell shot 16-for-25 and 8-for-12 from 3-point range and had seven assists.

Nets at Cavaliers, February 13

Russell put an end to a marathon by outscoring the Cavs 11-3 over the first three minutes of the third overtime, scoring 14 of his 36 points in that period alone to lock down a 148-139 win. He added eight assists and seven rebounds. His two free throws with 16 seconds to go in the first overtime had given the Nets the lead before Cleveland tied the game.

Nets at Hornets, February 23

The birthday game. Russell matched that career high with 40 points on his 23rd birthday. With the Nets trailing by eight, Russell scored Brooklyn’s final 12 points, knocking down the go-ahead, game-winning 3-pointer with 39.8 seconds to go. He had seven assists and made six 3-pointers.

Nets at Kings, March 19

Grab a dictionary and empty out the superlatives for this one. The Nets were reeling on the West Coast, losers of three straight and trailing by 25 going into the fourth quarter. Russell scored 27 of his career-high 44 points in the fourth quarter and had 12 assists as the Nets came back for a 123-121 win.

Nets vs. Celtics, March 30

High stakes elevated this performance over some other worthy games. The Nets had dropped the final two games of their road trip in Portland and Philadelphia and had Milwaukee and Toronto coming into Barclays Center next. Every win was crucial, and Russell secured this one over Boston with 29 points and 10 assists, making 12-of-14 shots.