Brooklyn Nets Shabazz Napier Top 5 Games

With D’Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert on hand, point guard didn’t seem to be a glaring need last summer, but the move to deepen the position with Shabazz Napier proved to be vital after injuries to LeVert and Dinwiddie. Napier ended up playing 56 games with two starts and averaging career highs in points (9.4) and assists (2.6) in 17.6 minutes per game.

Here’s a look at Napier’s top five games of the season, in chronological order:

Nets at Bucks, December 29

In the only game Russell missed this season, Napier stepped up by playing 33 minutes and matching his career high with 32 points while shooting 9-for-15 and adding seven assists.

Nets at Bulls, January 6

Napier scored 18 points with three assists while making three 3-pointers in a road win in Chicago.

Nets at Celtics, January 28

In his hometown, Napier went for 20 points and five assists against the Celtics.

Nets vs. Bulls, January 29

Napier scored 24 points with four assists, three steals and five 3-pointers in a win over the Bulls.

Nets vs. Nuggets, February 6

Napier set a career high with 11 assists and scored 10 points as the Nets notched a big win against Denver.