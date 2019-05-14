Brooklyn Nets Caris LeVert Top 5 Games

Caris LeVert’s season was full of twists. He opened up as one of the NBA’s breakout stars, then was sidelined for three months. Upon returning it took some time to find his rhythm and his shot, but LeVert finished up in the same form he showed at the start, averaging 21.0 points and shooting 49.3 percent overall and 46.2 percent from 3-point range in five playoff games. The list below is representative of LeVert’s fast start and big finish.

Here’s a look at LeVert’s top five games of the season, in chronological order:

Nets vs. Knicks, October 19

After opening up with 27 points at Detroit, LeVert topped himself in the home opener with 28 points, six rebounds and five assists. He shot 8-for-13, including the game-winning basket.

Nets vs. Warriors, October 28

The defending champs came to Brooklyn, and LeVert stepped forward with 23 points and seven assists, shooting 9-for-18 overall and 4-for-7 from 3-point range.

Nets at Suns, November 6

At the start of a four-game road trip that would end on a dark note in Minnesota, LeVert destroyed the Suns with 26 points, shooting 10-for-16 and 3-for-6 from 3-point range plus five rebounds. Two nights later he dropped in a game-winner to beat the Nuggets.

Nets at Bucks, April 6

With a playoff berth hanging in the balance, LeVert made 9-of-12 shots, including 4-of-5 3-pointers, while scoring 24 points with six assists as the Nets beat the first-place Bucks on the road.

Nets vs. Sixers, April 18

You could have picked a couple of LeVert’s playoff performances, including the one in Game 4 two days later. But as playoff basketball returned to Brooklyn, he went for 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals, shooting 10-for-17 overall and 3-for-8 from 3-point range.