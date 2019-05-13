Brooklyn Nets Rodions Kurucs Top 5 Games

The biggest surprise of the 2018-19 season was the emergence of rookie forward Rodions Kurucs. The second-round pick ended up starting 46 games and averaging 20.5 minutes per game with 8.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. After making an early impression while the Nets were shorthanded at forward due to injuries, Kurucs played little in November. But he seized a rotation opportunity in December and was soon in the starting lineup.

Here’s a look at Kurucs’ top five games of the season, in chronological order:

Nets at Sixers, December 12

As the Nets built momentum in December, this road win was a big one. Kurucs had 13 points on 4-for-6 shooting, making his only 3-point attempt. He also had three steals, with key defense on Ben Simmons while playing crunch-time minutes in the fourth quarter.

Nets vs. Pacers, December 21

This was the first loss after a seven-game winning streak, but Kurucs, now in the starting lineup, had a career-high 24 points, shooting 6-for-11 and 4-for-5 from 3-point range.

Nets vs. Suns, December 23

The rookie posted his first double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 7-for-15 in a win over the Suns.

Nets vs. Celtics, January 14

A week earlier, Kurucs matched his career high in a loss in Boston. But this time he helped fuel a win over the Celtics with 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting.

Nets vs. Pistons, March 11

Swooping in for some early steals and breakaway baskets, Kurucs set the tone for this rout of the Pistons, finishing with 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting plus three steals.