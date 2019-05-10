Brooklyn Nets Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Top 5 Games

It was a season in flux for Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who got a late start due to a summer injury. He started 21 games, but whether playing a large or small role off the bench, offered coach Kenny Atkinson a sparkplug option when the Nets were looking for some extra defense or an energy boost. It’s probably not a coincidence that Hollis-Jefferson’s best games came in some of Brooklyn’s biggest wins of the season or their most exciting games, including two overtime epics and a historic comeback.

Here’s a look at Hollis-Jefferson’s top five games of the season, in chronological order:

Nets vs. Sixers, November 4

In a big early-season win, Hollis-Jefferson had a season-high 21 points and the Nets were a plus-27 in his 30 minutes as they forced 28 turnovers and beat Philly by 25. Hollis-Jefferson shot 9-for-14, grabbed six rebounds and added three assists.

Nets at Knicks, December 8

The Nets crossed the river the night after snapping their eight-game losing streak, looking for a follow-up to fuel their turnaround. Hollis-Jefferson had 20 points and six rebounds, shooting 7-for-14 and making both of his 3-point attempts.

Nets vs. Hornets, December 26

Hollis-Jefferson had a big-time double-double with a season-high 15 rebounds plus 16 points, six assists and three blocks as the Nets held off Charlotte in two overtimes for their ninth win in 10 games.

Nets vs. Cavaliers, February 13

Another multiple overtime game and another big night for Hollis-Jefferson. He scored 12 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter to help force overtime in the first place, and the Nets eventually won in three overtimes to go into the All-Star break on a winning not. Hollis-Jefferson shot 7-for-10 and had five rebounds.

Nets at Kings, March 19

The most dramatic night of the season. Coming off three straight losses, down 25 points going into the fourth quarter, the Nets came back for a 123-121 win in Sacramento. Hollis-Jefferson scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner on a drive with 5.9 seconds remaining. He shot 6-for-7 and also had five rebounds, three assists and two steals as the Nets were plus-26 in his 17 minutes of action.