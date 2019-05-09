Brooklyn Nets Joe Harris Top 5 Games

Joe Harris continued to elevate his game in his third season in Brooklyn, leading the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage with a franchise record 47.4 mark. That followed a spotlight moment at All-Star Weekend as Harris edged Stephen Curry to win the 3-Point Contest. In a full-time starting role for the first time, Harris started all 76 games he played and tied for the team lead with 30.2 minutes per game. He also shot 50 percent overall and posted career highs in points (13.7), rebounds (3.8), and assists (2.4).

Here’s a look at Harris’ top five games of the season, in chronological order:

Nets at Warriors, November 10

Off to a blistering start, shooting 56.9 percent from 3-point range through 12 games, Harris continued against the defending champion Warriors, making 4-of-6 from deep and shooting 9-for-12 overall in scoring 24 points, at the time the second-biggest scoring night of his career.

Nets vs. Hornets, December 26

When Harris scooped up a Charlotte turnover and sprinted away for the game-winning basket it gave the Nets their ninth win in 10 games. It also capped a 27-point night in which Harris shot 11-for-14 overall, made 5-of-8 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds. He made two game-tying 3-pointers in the final 90 seconds of regulation.

Nets at Cavaliers, February 13

In the marathon three-overtime win that allowed the Nets to stay above .500 going into the All-Star break, Harris had 25 points while shooting 9-for-12 overall and 4-for-5 from 3-point range against his former team in Cleveland.

Nets at Lakers, March 22

In addition to posting a team-high 26 points in this West Coast win, Harris scored twice on drives to the rim in the fourth quarter as part of a 10-2 run that put the Nets in the lead for good. He made 6-of-8 3-pointers and shot 8-for-15 overall.

Nets at Pacers, April 7

In the win that clinched a playoff berth for Brooklyn, Harris had 19 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal, shooting 7-for-11 overall and 4-for-7 from 3-point range. He made three straight 3-pointers to fuel an 11-0 run that put the Nets up 12 in the second quarter, and they never trailed after that.