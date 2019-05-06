Brooklyn Nets Ed Davis Top 5 Games

Ed Davis brought a reputation for rebounding to Brooklyn and exceeded expectations with some of the best board numbers of his career. He averaged a career high 8.6 rebounds per game in just 17.9 minutes per game, leading both the Nets in rebounding and all NBA players in rebounding off the bench. He was second in rebounds per 36 minutes with a career-high rate of 17.3, second in the NBA ahead of overall rebounding leader Andre Drummond. His overall, offensive, and defensive rebounding rates were career highs as well, and Davis also posted a career-high field goal percentage of 61.6.

Here’s a look at Davis’ top five games of the season, in chronological order:

Nets at Mavericks, November 21

When Jarrett Allen picked up two quick fouls, Davis entered early and shot 5-for-5 in posting 11 first-quarter points. He finished up with a season-high 17 points and nine rebounds, shooting 8-for-8.

Nets vs. Raptors, December 7

Just one point, but 15 rebounds in the biggest win of the season for Brooklyn. Against the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 team, the Nets snapped an eight-game losing streak and launched a seven-game winning streak that turned around the season.

Nets vs. Knicks, January 25

In a big game for the Brooklyn bench brigade, Davis matched his season highs with 17 points and 16 rebounds, adding three assists and shooting 6-for-8 as the Nets won 109-99.

Nets at Lakers, March 22

Another big-time double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds in Los Angeles. Davis had eight points in the second-quarter run that put the Nets in the lead for good in a 111-106 win.

Nets at Sixers, April 13

In the playoff opener, Davis stepped up with 12 points and 16 rebounds in 25 minutes, shooting 5-for-7 in a 111-102 win.