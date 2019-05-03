Brooklyn Nets Allen Crabbe Top 5 Games

Knee troubles interrupted Allen Crabbe’s season, flaring up for the first time just when the sharpshooter was heating up after a slow start. Three of his top five games below were part of a four-game stretch in which he averaged 17.5 points while shooting 55.8 percent from 3-point range (19-for-34) immediately prior to being sidelined in mid-December. He played his last game of the season on March 13 and finished up averaging 9.6 points in 43 games, shooting 37.8 percent from 3-point range.

Here’s a look at Crabbe’s top five games of the season, in chronological order:

Nets at Mavericks, November 21

Crabbe had his breakout game on the road with 27 points while making 7-of-11 3-pointers and shooting 10-for-16 overall. He made four straight 3-pointers in a four-minute span in the fourth quarter to bring the Nets within four points before Dallas pulled away for the win.

Nets vs. Thunder, December 5

With 22 points, Crabbe led the Nets to a 20-point lead over Oklahoma City before the Thunder came back in the fourth quarter. All seven of his field goals came from 3-point range on 13 3-point attempts.

Nets at Knicks, December 8

Crabbe made all five of his 3-point attempts and finished with 17 points as the Nets rolled past the Knicks in Manhattan.

Nets at Sixers, December 12

As the Nets made it three straight wins, Crabbe shot 4-for-8 from 3-point range and 5-for-10 overall while finishing with 20 points and four rebounds.

Nets at Raptors, February 11

As the Nets took the Raptors to the wire in a 127-125 loss, Crabbe knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game at 120 with 1:34 to go. He made 6-of-10 3-pointers and shot 8-for-13 overall while finishing with 22 points.