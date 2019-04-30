Brooklyn Nets Jarrett Allen Top 5 Games

At the close of the season, veteran forward Jared Dudley described Jarrett Allen as “the key” to the franchise’s future. The 6-foot-11 center turned 21 years old in between Games 4 and 5 of Brooklyn’s first-round playoff series against Philadelphia. In his second NBA season, Allen started all 80 games he played, averaging 10.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 assists while shooting 59 percent.

Here’s a look at Allen’s top five games of the season, in chronological order

Nets at Pistons, October 17

Allen made a big impression to open his sophomore season with this 17-point, 10-rebound double-double. He also had four blocks, including an attention-grabbing denial of Blake Griffin. Allen shot 6-for-10 and even showed a new dimension in going beyond the arc to attempt three 3-pointers making two, although that aspect of his game didn’t continue throughout the season.

Raptors at Nets, December 7

In the turning point game of the year, Allen posted one of his team-leading 24 double-doubles with 12 points and 10 rebounds, plus two blocks, while making 5-of-6 shots in the 106-105 overtime win. He scored the winning basket with just over a minute remaining and grabbed the final defensive rebound to seal the win.

Nets at Rockets, January 16

A career first for the second-year center. Allen posted his first 20/20 game with 20 points and a career-high 24 rebounds plus three blocks in one of the season’s classic games. Allen played 43 minutes as the Nets came back from 11 points down late in regulation and a seven-point deficit in overtime for a 145-142 win.

Nets at Hawks, March 9

It was crucial for the Nets to collect as many wins as they could before embarking on their seven-game road trip, and they edged the Hawks on the road 114-112 as Allen scored 20 points while shooting 5-of-6 from the field and 10-of-16 from the line and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Sixers at Nets, April 20

The final was a heartbreaker as a chance to even the playoff series got away from Brooklyn, but Allen had 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in a crucial playoff game. He also made 7-of-11 field goals and 7-of-7 free throws.