Brooklyn Nets Embrace the Season's Final Challenge

Ten days ago, the Brooklyn Nets got off a plane in Philadelphia after two weeks bouncing through three times zones to play six Western Conference teams. Their welcome gift for returning to the East Coast was six consecutive games against the Eastern Conference's top five teams with a playoff berth hanging in the balance.

This weekend, they're back on the road for a back-to-back against the Milwaukee Bucks, owners of the NBA's best record and top-rated defense, and the Indiana Pacers, currently tied for fourth with the Boston Celtics going into Friday night's game against Boston, and ranking third in the league in defense.

"It's great," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson of the challenging final stretch after Friday's practice session. "We've got to earn it. It's not given to us. It's not, in a weird way, I kind of like that it's difficult. The road's difficult and we're gonna embrace it, we're gonna enjoy it. I think it'll help in our growth and our development. Obviously, we want to get the job done. But there's no complaining about the schedule or anything. It's great. We've got to earn it."

It's been a grind. After losing in Philadelphia, the Nets came back to Brooklyn to beat the Boston Celtics last Saturday. But first-place Milwaukee and second-place Toronto were next, and the Nets took a pair of 10-point losses, the second dropping them under .500 for the first time since Jan. 15.

Against both the Bucks and Raptors, the Nets were within five points or fewer in the fourth quarter.

"Disappointing loss against Toronto," said Atkinson. "You'd love to get that one at home. And we beat 'em before. I will say thought they played a great game. We could have done some things better. Kind of like what I've been saying; against these elite teams, good isn't good enough. We've got to be very good, excellent, to close these games out. Got to take it up a level."

The obstacles at the end of the road are just the latest for a team that has been defined by its resilience. Less than a month after losing Caris LeVert to injury, the Nets had dropped eight straight games to fall 10 games below .500 with an 8-18 record, dropping a string of close games.

They responded with seven straight wins and forged their turnaround on the clutch play that had previously eluded them, becoming one of the NBA's best-finishing teams since their overtime win against the Raptors on Dec. 7. The Nets have gotten contributions from every corner of the roster along the way.

"With the injuries we've had and having to go through the Caris thing, DeMarre (Carroll) was out, Rondae (Hollis-Jefferson) gets hurt at the beginning of the year, just having to go through all the different lineups we played, it just hasn't been the same guys every time, we're throwing the same guys out there," said Atkinson. "We've gone through a lot of different formations, a lot of different lineups, and a lot of different guys evolved. I think of all the guys that spelled us when we needed them. (Treveon Graham) was starting 14 games. Rodi (Kurucs) out of nowhere. I wasn't playing him and then we had an injury had to throw him in there, he steps up. Spencer (Dinwiddie) goes down and Shabazz (Napier) steps up. That really helped our community, our group, that chemistry between the group."

It's gotten them this far. With three games remaining in the season, the Nets do control their own destiny. They're in playoff position. Win out and they're going to the playoffs. The road won't be easy. It will shape them either way.

"I think we have to go through it," said Atkinson. "I don't think we're at the point now where two losses in a row hurt our confidence. I think we're in a good place. We know who we are. We know our roles. We have our rotation set. I'm not worried about the confidence thing. I do know we have to go through this trying to make the playoffs and not just playing good basketball but great basketball to get there. In the end, we're going to be much better either way, whether we make the playoffs or we don't make the playoffs, it's going to push us to another level."