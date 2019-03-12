Brooklyn Nets: Reset for a Road Trip Out West

ROAD TRIP OPPONENTS

Oklahoma City Thunder (41-26)

The Thunder are fourth in the Western Conference, a game behind the rising Rockets. Paul George is the NBA's second-leading scorer (28.2 ppg) and Russell Westbrook leads in assists (10.5). The duo is also first (George, 2.3) and third (Westbrook, 2.0) in the league in steals. The Thunder are first in team steals (9.8) and have the NBA's No. 4 defensive rating (105.7).

Utah Jazz (37-29)

When the Jazz brought a 9-12 record into Brooklyn in late November, Kenny Atkinson noted their "hellacious schedule." They're 28-17 since and in eighth place in the Western Conference, but also just a game back of the sixth-place Clippers. The Jazz are third in the league in defensive rating (105.7).

Los Angeles Clippers (39-29)

The Clippers have climbed back into playoff position by winning eight of their last 10. They're in sixth place in the west, two games behind No. 5 Portland. Like the Nets, they play a lot of close games and have a knack for winning them. The Clippers have played 37 'clutch' games, one fewer than Brooklyn, and is third in the league with 22 'clutch' wins.

Sacramento Kings (33-33)

The Kings have already won six more games than they did last season, putting them in the mix with the Nets for one of the NBA's biggest year-over-year improvements. But they've dropped seven of their last 10 to fall four games behind eighth-place Utah. Sacramento had three players in the Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend — De'Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Marvin Bagley. Buddy Hield leads Sacramento with 21.0 points per game and is fourth in the NBA in 3-point percentage (43.8). The Kings have also added Harrison Barnes since their 123-94 loss to the Nets on Jan. 21.

Los Angeles Lakers (30-36)

It's getting tough to keep up with the goings on out here. The Lakers have lost nine of 11 to wipe out any shot at the playoffs, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram are likely out for the season, and the Lakers announced a plan to limit LeBron James' minutes. Their game against the Nets will be their first at home after their own five-game road trip, but they'll have two days off beforehand.

Portland Trail Blazers (40-26)

The Blazers are in it with the Rockets and Thunder in a battle for the Western Conference's third seed. They're a half-game behind OKC and 1.5 behind Houston. Portland shoots 35.8 percent from 3-point range, eighth in the league, and gets to the boards, ranking third in rebounding (47.7) and second in rebound percentage (52.2). The Blazers are fifth in offensive rating (112.6) behind the backcourt of Damian Lillard (26.1 ppg, 6.4 apg, 36.7 3PT%) and CJ McCollum (21.2 ppg, 37.5 3PT%). Jusuf Nurkic averages 15.3 points and 10.2 rebounds.

Philadelphia 76ers (42-25)

This is, what, the third incarnation of the Sixers the Nets will see this season? There was pre-Jimmy Butler, plus-Jimmy Butler and now plus-Tobias Harris. There were three wild games in less than a month in November and December, with the Nets taking two and being burned by Butler's game-winner in the third. The battle between the Sixers, Pacers and Celtics hasn't exactly been a race to the finish, but one of them will take the Eastern Conference's third seed. The Sixers are fifth in the NBA in points (114.9), fourth in rebounds (47.2), third in assists (27.1), and 11th in offensive rating (111.0).